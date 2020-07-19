1014 HOMERIC DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage

X-treme Makeover on this one! Recent flooring throughout, fresh paint inside/out, modern fixtures, SS appliances in the kitchen w/granite counters, new dining table will convey w/sale. Electrical updates, plumbing updates, the roof was replaced last summer. Great floorplan w/sky-high ceilings! Lots of natural light! Unique home with 3.5 bathrooms. Living room fireplace is a real work of art focal point w/floor to ceiling stone. **POOL** for the hot days-This is an impressive home. Sizeable yard as well.