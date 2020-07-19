All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1014 HOMERIC DR

1014 Homeric Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Homeric Drive, San Antonio, TX 78213
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
X-treme Makeover on this one! Recent flooring throughout, fresh paint inside/out, modern fixtures, SS appliances in the kitchen w/granite counters, new dining table will convey w/sale. Electrical updates, plumbing updates, the roof was replaced last summer. Great floorplan w/sky-high ceilings! Lots of natural light! Unique home with 3.5 bathrooms. Living room fireplace is a real work of art focal point w/floor to ceiling stone. **POOL** for the hot days-This is an impressive home. Sizeable yard as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 HOMERIC DR have any available units?
1014 HOMERIC DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 HOMERIC DR have?
Some of 1014 HOMERIC DR's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 HOMERIC DR currently offering any rent specials?
1014 HOMERIC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 HOMERIC DR pet-friendly?
No, 1014 HOMERIC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1014 HOMERIC DR offer parking?
Yes, 1014 HOMERIC DR offers parking.
Does 1014 HOMERIC DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 HOMERIC DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 HOMERIC DR have a pool?
Yes, 1014 HOMERIC DR has a pool.
Does 1014 HOMERIC DR have accessible units?
No, 1014 HOMERIC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 HOMERIC DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1014 HOMERIC DR does not have units with dishwashers.
