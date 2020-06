Amenities

Nice home in Westover Crossing. No carpet downstairs, easy to maintain laminate wood floors in living area, dining room open to kitchen with spacious island. Carpeted bedrooms upstairs w/large walk-in closet in Master Bbrm. ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN. Ideal fenced-in backyard for entertaining. Home is near major highways 151, 1604 & 410. Walking distance from highly rated NISD schools and Seaworld, and less than 9 miles to Lackland AFB & the South Texas Med Center!