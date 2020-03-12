10015 Ramblin River Road 1

Amenities

10015 Ramblin River Road - Stunning 1-story 3 bedroom home located in desirable Stonegate Hills gated community. This amazingly designed open floor plan offers an office, additional living/game area, separate dining room and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large windows allow natural lighting throughout the home. Spacious well kept yard with mature trees ideally for entertainment. Great price per square footage. Strategic location near 151, 1604, 410, military installations, medical facilities, restaurants, schools and shopping



Style: One Story, Contemporary / # stories: 1 Wdw: All Remain

Ext: 4 Sides Masonry Fndtn: Slab Floor: Carpeting, Ceramic Tile, Laminate

Heating: Central Ht Fuel: Natural Gas Air Cond: One Central

MstBR: DownStairs, Walk-In Closet, Ceiling Fan Frpl: One

Mst Bth: Tub/Shower Separate, Double Vanity, Garden Tub Pool/Spa: None

Garage Parking: Two Car Garage Wat/Swr: Water System, Sewer System, City

Additional/Other Parking: Restrictions: Pet Restrictions, Pets Negotiable, Smoking Outside Only

Lot Desc: Security: Controlled Access, Security System

Accessible/Adaptive: No

Interior: Two Living Areas, Separate Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Island Kitchen, Walk-In Pantry, Study/Office, Utility Room Inside, 1st Floor Lvl/No Steps, High Ceilings, Open Floor Plan, Cable TV Available, High Speed Internet, All Bedrooms Downstairs, Laundry Room, Telephone, Walk in Closets

Exter Fea: Deck/Balcony, Privacy Fence, Sprinkler System, Mature Trees

Inclusions: Ceiling Fans, Chandelier, Washer Connection, Dryer Connection, Cook Top, Built-In Oven, Self-Cleaning Oven, Microwave Oven, GSCKG, Refrigerator, Disposal, Dishwasher, Ice Maker Connection, Garage Door Opener

Rent Incl: No Inclusions

Tenant Pay: Gas/Electric, Water/Sewer, Yard Maintenance

Common Area Amenities: Clubhouse, Pool, Tennis Court, Near Shopping

Green Features: Low Flow Commode, Low flow Fixture Energy Efficiency: 12"+ Attic Insulation, Double Pane Windows, Low E Windows, Ceiling Fans



