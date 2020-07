Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace oven range recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill business center carport courtyard dog park hot tub internet access media room online portal playground sauna

At Sonterra at Buckingham, we invite you to experience the beauty and elegance of the finest neighborhoods in North Texas. Our luxury apartment community features a resort-style swimming pool, beautifully landscaped grounds, a state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center, courtyard BBQ grills, and many other wonderful amenities.



Sonterra at Buckingham is situated in the most desirable school district in Dallas County, and offers access to Richland Park Elementary, Apollo & Liberty Middle Schools, and Berkner High School, to name a few. We are also conveniently located near Central Expressway and LBJ Freeway, and mere minutes away from North Park Mall, Richardson Square, Valley View Mall, and the Galleria. Major employers in the area include Texas Instruments, Medical City, Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas, Cigna Insurance, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.



Stop by for a tour, or contact our leasing office to find the perfect one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home for you!