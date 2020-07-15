All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Royal Arms

2811 Custer Pkwy ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2811 Custer Pkwy, Richardson, TX 75080
Canyon Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$939

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 119 · Avail. Sep 6

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 235 · Avail. Jul 17

$955

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 207 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,140

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,140

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 263 · Avail. now

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 973 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
package receiving
Welcome home to Royal Arms Apartments, a pet friendly community featuring one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans located in Richardson, Texas. We are dedicated to giving every resident a beautiful place to call home and a welcoming community atmosphere. Our apartment homes showcase a variety of amenities & features that are sure to satisfy your essential living needs.

Make your life easier when you live at Royal Arms. With convenient access to President George Bush Turnpike & HWY 75, take time to enjoy Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson Square Center, University of Texas at Dallas and more! You can even take advantage of local dining & shopping venues all within a short walk from the community.

Your new home awaits you at Royal Arms Apartments in Richardson, Texas. Call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: App Fee: Single $50; App Fee: Couple $75
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom); $300 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Trash $10, Pest Control $3.50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Restricted breed list
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Arms have any available units?
Royal Arms has 20 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does Royal Arms have?
Some of Royal Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Arms pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Arms is pet friendly.
Does Royal Arms offer parking?
Yes, Royal Arms offers parking.
Does Royal Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Arms have a pool?
Yes, Royal Arms has a pool.
Does Royal Arms have accessible units?
No, Royal Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Arms have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Arms has units with dishwashers.
