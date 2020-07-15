Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse package receiving

Welcome home to Royal Arms Apartments, a pet friendly community featuring one, two- and three-bedroom floorplans located in Richardson, Texas. We are dedicated to giving every resident a beautiful place to call home and a welcoming community atmosphere. Our apartment homes showcase a variety of amenities & features that are sure to satisfy your essential living needs.



Make your life easier when you live at Royal Arms. With convenient access to President George Bush Turnpike & HWY 75, take time to enjoy Canyon Creek Country Club, Richardson Square Center, University of Texas at Dallas and more! You can even take advantage of local dining & shopping venues all within a short walk from the community.



Your new home awaits you at Royal Arms Apartments in Richardson, Texas. Call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today!