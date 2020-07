Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel patio / balcony microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking garage internet access yoga pool bike storage hot tub media room new construction online portal

Our first-class apartment community is located at Galatyn Park in Richardson, TX. Junction at Galatyn Park offers residents an array of amenities that create a luxurious lifestyle for all. Our apartments for rent are within walking distance to a red DART rail station and less than 2 miles from the new CityLine development! Our community features an expansive clubhouse, four private courtyards, a yoga studio, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar, and much more! Within each one, two, and three bedroom home, you will find quartz countertops, separate stand-in showers, and great unparalleled conveniences. Come take a tour at our stunning Richardson, TX apartment homes to learn more!