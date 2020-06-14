Apartment List
/
TX
/
richardson
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

79 Furnished Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Highland Terrace
31 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
Highland Terrace
25 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
22 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1478 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
34 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
31 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
13 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,282
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Lake Highlands
22 Units Available
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1437 sqft
Spacious, upscale apartments. Floor plans are open and feature tons of storage. Hardwood floors in all units. Community has a media room and swimming pool with stone sun deck. Residents have swift access to I-635.
Results within 5 miles of Richardson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
21 Units Available
The Brixton Apartments
18959 North Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1655 sqft
Located adjacent to Dallas North Tollway. Floor plans feature breakfast bars, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse with WiFi lounge and a 24-hour athletic center. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir, Dallas, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,943
1565 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,466
1989 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community located in the prestigious Prestonwood neighborhood. Two-, three-, and four-bedroom townhomes with custom maple flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, raised ceilings, and fully electric kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Preston Village Apartments
18909 Lloyd Cir, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1104 sqft
This property is adjacent to the President George Bush Turnpike. Residents also enjoy an on-site hot tub, pool and 24-hour gym. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
120 Units Available
Post Addison Circle
5009 Addison Cir, Addison, TX
Studio
$865
770 sqft
1 Bedroom
$995
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1177 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom units available in centrally located complex. Minutes away from Uptown and Downtown Dallas. Recently renovated with more than 400 unique floor plans. Fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
22 Units Available
Kensington Square
15935 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1097 sqft
Located right by Dallas Parkway and close to Keller Springs Road. Apartments and townhomes with patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen and a fireplace. Community includes a pool, a courtyard and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Saxony Apartments
14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Village on the Parkway makes this community perfect for those who want shopping and entertainment nearby. Features include a sauna, putting green, 24-hour gym and much more. Furnished units with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
28 Units Available
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$951
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1223 sqft
Its proximity to Galleria Mall means this community's residents have an abundance of shopping and dining options to choose from. Amenities include hot tub, sauna, clubhouse and pool. Furnished apartments with fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1155 sqft
Apartments and townhomes overlook towering conifer trees and huge swimming pool at this modern Plano complex. Units have brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. Business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
The Avery on Southwestern
8910 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,056
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1352 sqft
Furnished apartments with alarm system, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and other appliances. Resort-inspired amenities include bars, tanning decks, pools and hot tubs, and a clubhouse. Walk to nearby stores including Target, Kohl's, and Pier 1.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
The Verandas at Timberglen
4607 Timberglen Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1505 sqft
Homes offer garden soaking tubs, large pantries, kitchen islands and breakfast bars. On-site amenities include a play area, business center and clubhouse. Near public transportation.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
5 Units Available
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1324 sqft
Prestonbridge Apartments, located just off Rt. 289, offers spacious one-bedroom apartments with upgrades like a fireplace, balcony and 24-hour maintenance service. Sweat out daily stress at the sauna or relax in the hot tub.
Results within 10 miles of Richardson
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Oak Lawn
16 Units Available
Marquis at Turtle Creek
3001 Sale St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1215 sqft
This pet-friendly community is convenient to Turtle Creek and Uptown Dallas. The luxury furnished apartment homes offer washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Community amenities include swimming pool, dog park, 24-hour gym and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
58 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,319 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Richardson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,319 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richardson.
    • While rents in Richardson fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 BedroomsRichardson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRichardson 3 BedroomsRichardson Accessible ApartmentsRichardson Apartments under $1,000Richardson Apartments under $1,100
    Richardson Apartments under $900Richardson Apartments with BalconyRichardson Apartments with GarageRichardson Apartments with GymRichardson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRichardson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsRichardson Apartments with Parking
    Richardson Apartments with PoolRichardson Apartments with Washer-DryerRichardson Dog Friendly ApartmentsRichardson Furnished ApartmentsRichardson Pet Friendly PlacesRichardson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
    Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TX
    Allen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    The University of Texas at DallasAmberton University
    El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District