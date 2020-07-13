AL
161 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Richardson, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
44 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
28 Units Available
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1390 sqft
At Sonterra at Buckingham, we invite you to experience the beauty and elegance of the finest neighborhoods in North Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
35 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
29 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$947
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1273 sqft
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
$
28 Units Available
North College Park
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
873 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
41 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$697
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
158 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twenty-six different floor plans, all spacious and filled with updated features. Large closets, extra storage and custom kitchens. Community has 11 swimming pools, indoor soccer field and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Brooklyn at 9670
9670 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Brooklyn @ 9670 is just what you have been looking for in an apartment home with its head-turning style and its extraordinary location you will be experiencing the ideal perfect setting.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
143 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
968 sqft
Great location close to schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and brightly lit, with modern features. Community has a pool and a large clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
RANDCO
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
24 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1152 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-635 and I-75. Residents enjoy amenities like gated entrance, garages, two pools and package service. Units feature ceiling fans, self-cleaning ovens and built-in bookshelves.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
65 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
48 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
8 Units Available
Lake Highlands
St. Croix
12250 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
898 sqft
Located near I-635 and Highway 75, contemporary units with breakfast bars, faux wood blinds, linen closets, vaulted ceilings, and water-saving appliances. Just blocks from Richland College.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
Riverwalk
12920 Audelia Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1044 sqft
Riverwalk apartments is a great choice for commuters seeking close ties to the local Texas Instruments and Richland College employment hub of northeast Dallas. Pet-friendly and close to the White Rock Lake Dog Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
6 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to North Dallas via I-635. Floor plans feature spacious living areas and fully equipped kitchens with islands and GE appliances. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and laundry. Off-street car parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
7 Units Available
Walnut Bend
9944 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
929 sqft
Units include walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community offers parking, playground, pool and more. Located close to Audelia Creek Elementary School, in North Lake Highlands.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
23 Units Available
Apollo
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
$
9 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1548 sqft
This stunning community offers four resort-style pools, a fitness center and lots of green space. Located near Downtown Dallas and the airport. Modern, open layouts present in each unit with faux wood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
13 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
976 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Rent Report
Richardson

July 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,311 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richardson, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,311 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richardson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

