Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center carport 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly sauna 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet yoga

Welcome home to Madison at Melrose Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups, generous storage space, and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces, attached or detached garages, and attached yards perfect for your furry friend.



Enjoy our many outdoor amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, hot tub, and outdoor kitchen area with stainless steel appliances. Our welcoming clubhouse features a 24-hour fitness center, steam room, dry sauna, game room with billiards table, air hockey, and ping pong, and a business center. For your convenience, we also offer controlled access and washer/dryers for rent. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Madison at Melrose Apartments!



*Rentable wash/dryer available