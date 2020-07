Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard internet cafe 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr concierge fire pit green community pool table 24hr maintenance lobby media room pet friendly trash valet

You are going to love living in this quiet, tree-filled neighborhood. All of these homes are decked out with air conditioning, a host of appliances, and large closets. Creekside Townhomes offers you luxury living in the best area of Richardson near amazing shopping and dining. Check out the Collin Creek Mall, which contains top-quality stores, including JC Penney, Sears, and Champs Sports. Additional stores in the area include Old Navy, Kohl's North Dallas, and Bed Bath & Beyond. On top of all this, the community is near many beautiful parks. Custer Park, Point North Park, and Canyon Creek Park offer you expanses of manicured grass and shady trees. Commuting is easy thanks to the proximity to the George Bush Turnpike and to U.S. 75. Major employers, including University of Texas at Dallas and many more, are close by for even more convenience. Additionally, many restaurants are located within just blocks of the address. Have Mediterranean fare at Ali Baba Mediterranean Grill. You ...