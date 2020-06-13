Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:42 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
17 Units Available
Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
983 sqft
Welcome to luxury living at The Brooks on Heritage Parkway, Sherman’s newest apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
25 Units Available
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
870 sqft
Air-conditioned units boasting washer/dryer hookups, patios or balconies, and all the necessary kitchen appliances. Dogs and cats permitted. Less than 2 miles from Binkley Park and Henry W. Sory Elementary.
Last updated June 13 at 12:00pm
11 Units Available
Easton Parc
1600 La Salle Drive, Sherman, TX
Studio
$560
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$660
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
At Easton Parc, our first priority is making our residents feel right at home. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wall to wall carpeting, walk-in closets, dishwashers and more.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
13 Units Available
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
910 sqft
Energy-efficient windows, fireplaces, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups in apartments. Pet-friendly community offers gym, pool, and hot tub. Right next to Herman Baker Park. Four miles from Austin College.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
$
17 Units Available
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1213 sqft
Welcome to Northside on Travis Northside on Travis is the newest luxury property built in Sherman!! It is located in a great area, close to schools, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
8 Units Available
Parkview Apartment Homes
1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
913 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hook-ups, walk-in closets, carpet, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool and parking. Located close to Fairview Park and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
19 Units Available
Country Village
900 S FM-1417, Sherman, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
808 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1014 sqft
Beautiful location close to Herman Baker Park. Residents enjoy units with washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets and bathtub. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, sauna, on-site laundry and gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 Brookshire
1920 Brookshire Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2313 sqft
Peaceful, quiet 3 bedroom 2 bath home - Located in the sought after neighborhood of Pebblebrook, this spacious home has all of the necessities for your family. Close to walking trails and walking distance to Pebblebrook Pond.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1829 Pebblebrook Ln,
1829 Pebblebrook Lane, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2090 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Single story house with 4 bedrooms. Great open floor plan. 2 large living areas. Nice kitchen with electric range, dishwasher and breakfast area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Swan Ridge Dr
1415 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1341 sqft
1415 Swan Ridge Dr Available 07/01/20 House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Centralized heating and AC.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Swan Ridge Dr
1305 Swan Ridge, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1546 sqft
House for Lease in Sherman - Great open floor plan!.Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs and cabinetry with ample storage space! Washer and dryer hook ups. Water line to refrigerator. 2-Car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
604 S Maxey St
604 South Maxey Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1056 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Brick Home - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851743)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2210 N Travis St
2210 North Travis Street, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
836 sqft
2210 N Travis St Available 07/03/20 2 bedroom located in Sherman! - 2 bed, 1 bathroom house located in Sherman! $850 per month $850 deposit Contact Jayme.Bluestonepm@gmail.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4513 Blue Jay Lane house
4513 Blue Jay Lane, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1449 sqft
Unit house Available 07/01/20 Great location! Nice home with large backyard - Property Id: 81332 https://forms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1833 Skyline Dr
1833 Skyline Drive, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Executive Home Rental in Sherman - Property Id: 287305 This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1618 Linda Dr
1618 Linda Drive, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1510 sqft
Modern brick home; spacious fenced backyard; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; 2 car garage; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1420 Park Place
1420 Park Place, Sherman, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
800 sqft
ENJOY LUXURY LIVING IN SHERMAN Welcome to Park Place Luxury Apartments, a brand new development ready for you. Our apartments are 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, with open floorplans in kitchen, dining and living area.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
209 N Colbert Avenue
209 North Colbert Avenue, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
951 sqft
Great location! Beautifully updated with awesome original wood floors! Large fenced backyard which includes a storage shed. 4th bedroom is a converted garage with separate window ac unit - great as optional game room.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4708 Amesbury
4708 Amesbury Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3481 sqft
Exquisite new construction in the popular neighborhood of Austin Landing. Upon entry, there is a study with french doors, dining room, kitchen and living spaces all with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3710 Sumner Court
3710 Summer, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2182 sqft
Incredibly well maintained 1 story home in the heart of Sherman. This 3 bed, 2.1 bath with study home is nestled away in a quite neighborhood on a cul de sac, with quick easy access to 75.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
520 Appaloosa Lane
520 Appaloosa Ln, Sherman, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2466 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease in this new neighborhood of Austin Landing. Hand scraped hardwoods thru out the ground floor entry, dining, kitchen and living areas. This 2016 build shows like a new construction home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1010 S Crockett Street
1010 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2593 sqft
Located on Heritage Row, this historic duplex has been remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric. This unit features 522 additional square feet in finished attic space and an over-sized walk-out balcony on the second floor.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
607 E College Street
607 East College Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1459 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath. 1,459 sqft Walking Distance to Austin College, Fred Douglas Early Childhood Center, and College Street Diner! Minutes from Highway 75. Built-in microwave, dishwasher, electric range oven stove.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1012 S Crocket
1012 South Crockett Street, Sherman, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$3,000
4908 sqft
Located on Heritage Row, this historic home has been completely remodeled with brand new HVAC system, all new plumbing and electric.

Median Rent in Sherman

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sherman is $761, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $969.
Studio
$619
1 Bed
$761
2 Beds
$969
3+ Beds
$1,322
City GuideSherman
Located in north Texas, Sherman is the county seat of Grayson County. Offering residents a bit of sophistication with a bit of southern charm, Sherman is home to a bumpin’ downtown arts district, a college campus, a plethora of outdoor recreation options, and some mighty fine — and inexpensive — apartment living.
Life in Sherman

More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.

While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.

If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.

No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.

A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.

Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting!

June 2020 Sherman Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Sherman rents increased over the past month

Sherman rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sherman stand at $762 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Sherman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sherman, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Sherman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Sherman, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sherman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sherman's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Sherman.
    • While Sherman's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sherman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Sherman.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sherman?
    In Sherman, the median rent is $619 for a studio, $761 for a 1-bedroom, $969 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,322 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sherman, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sherman?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sherman area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sherman?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sherman from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Irving, and Garland.

