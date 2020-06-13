73 Apartments for rent in Sherman, TX📍
More conservative than Austin and less “city” than Dallas, Sherman may be a small town but there’s nothing “small town” about it. There's great shopping, local eateries, beautiful views (specifically around Lake Texoma), and apartment living that's just downright inexpensive.
While it may not be bursting with high-rise condos and downtown apartments, Sherman pretty much wrote the book on affordable apartment rentals. Whether you are looking for a two bedroom luxury apartment, a short-term lease or a one bedroom furnished apartment, Sherman has a ton to offer prospective renters. There are even a few retirement apartment communities located throughout the city for those looking for a quaint place to kick up their feet.
If you’re in the market for a one bedroom apartment, you’ll spend between $470 and $625 in Sherman. Two-bedrooms range between $570 and $900. That may sound like a large gap but it’s important to note that luxury apartments tend to be on the higher end of the pricing scale because they feature everything from gated access to campus shuttles to fitness centers, pet parks, running trails, online rent payments, and energy efficient appliances.
No worries if you don’t want to live the life of luxury. Basic apartment rentals in Sherman typically feature a swimming pool, clubhouse, free Wi-Fi, and some utilities included. If you’re literally moving with the clothes on your back, don’t sweat that either. Communities like Bridges on Travis or The Villas of Park Haven feature furnished apartments for rent. You can move in and feel right at home in no time.
A security deposit of $150 is pretty standard around town for actually getting your foot in your apartment door. Those with pets should expect to pay around $200 and adhere to some weight and breed restrictions. Somewhere in Sherman there is always a move-in special, so be sure to call the rental office or visit the website.
Sherman offers a perfectly balanced lifestyle that’s ideal for the city mouse or the country mouse. You won’t just find festivals, parades, and free concerts downtown. You’ll also find fishing, hiking, and some everything-is-bigger-in-Texas style shopping. So take a chance and let this be your guide to finding a new apartment in Sherman today. Happy hunting!
Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Welcome to the June 2020 Sherman Rent Report. Sherman rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sherman rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Sherman rents increased over the past month
Sherman rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sherman stand at $762 for a one-bedroom apartment and $969 for a two-bedroom. Sherman's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Texas
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Sherman, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
- El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).
Sherman rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Sherman, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Sherman is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Sherman's median two-bedroom rent of $969 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Sherman.
- While Sherman's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sherman than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Sherman.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.