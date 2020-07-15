Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:30 AM

113 Studio Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
38 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Lowest Greenville
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
30 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
17 Units Available
RANDCO
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road, Dallas, TX
Studio
$740
420 sqft
We are open and excited to show you your new home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
21 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
62 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$958
518 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
14 Units Available
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$725
484 sqft
Great location, close to Friendship Park and Audelia Creek Elementary School. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Residents enjoy communal pool, playground and fire pit.
Results within 5 miles of Richardson
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
39 Units Available
AMLI Addison
15250 Quorum Drive, Addison, TX
Studio
$1,316
652 sqft
Be one of the first to call AMLI Addison home. Located conveniently off the Dallas North Tollway, our luxury apartments are steps away from Addison Circle and the countless restaurants Addison has to offer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 06:26 AM
43 Units Available
Vickery
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,064
484 sqft
Brand new apartments with gourmet kitchens, wood-style flooring, and soaking tubs. Community amenities include a resident lounge, pool, and conference room. Near Royal Oaks Country Club and Meadow Central Market. Right by Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
60 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,010
497 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 104

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
20 Units Available
Vickery
Galleries at Park Lane
8110 Park Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,274
708 sqft
Just off Highway 75 and adjacent to The Shops at Park Lane. These 1-2 bedroom units include 10-foot ceilings, private balcony and walk-in closets. Numerous on-site amenities like rooftop lounge, pool, hot tub and sauna.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
11 Units Available
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St, Garland, TX
Studio
$875
583 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Garland. On-site amenities include Luxer One locker system. Apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and open floor plans. Patios and balconies provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Vickery
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,010
569 sqft
Luxury Midtown Park apartments conveniently located right off I-75 and near a DART railway station. Modern floor plans feature concrete or hardwood floors and deluxe kitchens. Close to a Trader Joe's and Northpark Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
12 Units Available
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$795
426 sqft
Located only moments from Dallas North Tollway, this property makes all of Dallas accessible while providing community amenities such as a 24-hour gym, courtyard, pool and garage parking. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Vickery
Tribeca on the Creek
6262 Melody Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
445 sqft
Looking for your next home sweet home? Well, choosing where to live is one of the most important decisions you can make, so we want to help you by giving you the best option with Tribeca On The Creek, where you can make yourself at home with our
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
48 Units Available
Hillcrest Forest
75 West
7927 Forest Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$969
595 sqft
Upscale community situated just minutes from Medical City, downtown Dallas and shopping at North Park Mall. Units include laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents also have access to gym, pool, sauna and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
24 Units Available
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$974
568 sqft
Sleek, modern, warm, welcoming. Contradictory? Not when used to describe VV&M apartments in North Dallas. A pedestrian walkway to the Village on the Parkway's shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods, only adds to the city-within-a-city feel.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:31 AM
48 Units Available
Vickery
Modena
8275 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,109
563 sqft
Unique amenities include walk-in closets, hardwood floors, pool, gym, dog park, and media and game room. Studio and 1-2 bedroom units available. Located off Highway 75 and within minutes of parks, golfing, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$849
600 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
Preston Hollow
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX
Studio
$730
435 sqft
Community includes clubhouse, fitness center, and pool. Units feature wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Located within five minutes of grocery stores and schools. Less than 2 miles from Medical City Dallas Hospital.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:24 AM
76 Units Available
Glencoe Park
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,600
532 sqft
Nestled in the heart of The Village's entertainment district, you'll find The Drey, the newest social experience in The Village.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
100 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 AM
54 Units Available
Preston Hollow Village
7775 Firefall Way, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,755
664 sqft
Community amenities include a gym, a golf simulator and two pools. Interiors feature wood floors, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Close to I-75 and within minutes of downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 8 at 03:23 PM
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Oaks
4820 Westgrove Dr, Addison, TX
Studio
$870
530 sqft
Within walking distance of Quorum Park, Bent Tree Oaks offers access to the area's wide array of restaurants and amenities. Features include upgraded kitchens, modern appliances and e-payment options.

July 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and have decreased moderately by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,055 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,311 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Richardson, large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,311 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Richardson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

