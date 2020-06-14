Apartment List
229 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richardson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
28 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,329
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,567
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1553 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
$
North College Park
32 Units Available
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
$
Richardson Crossing
16 Units Available
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1448 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
44 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,140
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
34 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Lowest Greenville
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,056
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Highland Terrace
31 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1755 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
30 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Highland Terrace
25 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:33am
22 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1478 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,659
1508 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
31 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
372 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1329 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments located in Richardson, Texas! We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of interior touches, including lofty nine-foot ceilings, custom wood cabinetry with sleek
City Guide for Richardson, TX

Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...

Having trouble with Craigslist Richardson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Richardson, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Richardson renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

