186 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
31 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,081
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
13 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
16 Units Available
Richardson Crossing
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,213
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
24 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,221
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
$
30 Units Available
North College Park
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,311
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1443 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
34 Units Available
Highland Terrace
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1385 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,001
1479 sqft
Game room with three gaming systems and billiards. Short-term furnished apartments available. Option for one and two car garages. Walking distance to DART Rail.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated April 15 at 07:21pm
$
Contact for Availability
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Welcome home to a new level of residential living at The Standard at CityLine! With an impressive collection of twelve different floor plan options, luxury amenities, premium features, and an idyllic location, youll be glad you chose our Richardson,
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
20 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 11 at 12:26am
$
99 Units Available
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1244 sqft
Seated in the burgeoning Midtown District, in walking distance to Galleria Dallas, this five-story community of 344 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is overflowing with style, action and excitement.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:03am
$
29 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
10 Units Available
Lake Highlands
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool, gated entry and covered parking. Take yoga, Zumba and Pilates classes. Units have large closets, dishwashers, balconies and large windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
147 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Glen at Highpoint
9050 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
968 sqft
Great location close to schools, parks, fitness trails, shopping and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments are spacious and brightly lit, with modern features. Community has a pool and a large clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
RANDCO
Cottonwood at Park Central
13323 Esperanza Rd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1189 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite countertops, chef-inspired kitchens, and large private patios/balconies. Award-winning Bukhair Elementary School nearby. In North Dallas, right off Highway 75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
50 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
10 Units Available
Lake Highlands
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$826
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1548 sqft
This stunning community offers four resort-style pools, a fitness center and lots of green space. Located near Downtown Dallas and the airport. Modern, open layouts present in each unit with faux wood floors.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 13 at 08:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Lake Highlands
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$807
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
854 sqft
Welcome to The Park on Greenville. We have an impressive array of one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX. Every apartment home comes with large picturesque windows, plenty of storage space, and access to dozens of upscale features.
Results within 5 miles of Richardson
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Lake Highlands
The Alista
10028 Royal Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$762
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$977
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1217 sqft
At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Richardson, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Richardson apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Richardson apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

