153 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with garage
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 22
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 25
1 of 14
1 of 49
1 of 27
1 of 1
1 of 54
1 of 12
1 of 29
1 of 31
1 of 43
1 of 80
1 of 11
1 of 31
1 of 9
1 of 42
1 of 18
Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...
Having trouble with Craigslist Richardson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Richardson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.