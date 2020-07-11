All apartments in Richardson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:10 AM

Standard at CityLine I & II

1125 E Renner Rd · (972) 435-7187
Rent Savings
4-5 weeks free 13 mo lease select floor plans.
Rent Savings
4-5 weeks free 13 mo lease select floor plans.
Location

1125 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX 75080

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

E1 - 1

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

E2 - 1

$1,040

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

E2 - 2

$1,091

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

B1 - 1

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

B1 - 2

$1,664

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

B2 - 1

$1,839

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Standard at CityLine I & II.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
package receiving
pool table
Welcome home to a new level of residential living at The Standard at CityLine! With an impressive collection of twelve different floor plan options, luxury amenities, premium features, and an idyllic location, youll be glad you chose our Richardson, TX apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 to $95
Deposit: $100 1 bdrm; $200 2 bdrm; $300 TH
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash $25 Pest Control $5
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish
deposit: $150
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $350
rent: $20
Cats
deposit: $150
fee: $350
rent: $20
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available $100 mo

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Standard at CityLine I & II have any available units?
Standard at CityLine I & II offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,020 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,550. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does Standard at CityLine I & II have?
Some of Standard at CityLine I & II's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Standard at CityLine I & II currently offering any rent specials?
Standard at CityLine I & II is offering the following rent specials: 4-5 weeks free 13 mo lease select floor plans.
Is Standard at CityLine I & II pet-friendly?
Yes, Standard at CityLine I & II is pet friendly.
Does Standard at CityLine I & II offer parking?
Yes, Standard at CityLine I & II offers parking.
Does Standard at CityLine I & II have units with washers and dryers?
No, Standard at CityLine I & II does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Standard at CityLine I & II have a pool?
Yes, Standard at CityLine I & II has a pool.
Does Standard at CityLine I & II have accessible units?
Yes, Standard at CityLine I & II has accessible units.
Does Standard at CityLine I & II have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Standard at CityLine I & II has units with dishwashers.
