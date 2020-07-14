All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like
Breckinridge Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
Breckinridge Point
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Breckinridge Point

4250 E Renner Rd · (469) 208-0490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX 75082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2416 · Avail. now

$964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 2226 · Avail. Aug 31

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 0113 · Avail. Sep 9

$994

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1724 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 956 sqft

Unit 2431 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 19+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Breckinridge Point.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
on-site laundry
fire pit
lobby
online portal
Breckinridge Point is the perfect place to call home. Located in Richardson, Texas, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including townhome style apartments with units that have attached garages. We are located just off the George Bush Tollway near the intersection of North Star Road and East Renner Road. North Star Road runs into the popular North Garland Road area where there is shopping, restaurants, and more. In addition, the property is about two miles away from Highway 544, a main road in the town of Murphy where there is also a nice selection of shopping and restaurants. Residents of Breckinridge Point are offered the best community amenities available including a swimming pool and splash pad, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, business center, theatre room, two playgrounds, and dog park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite-like countertops, track lighting, and all master bedrooms have large garden style bathtubs. In ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (1-2 bedroom), $500 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet, additional pets: $250
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 60 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot: $25/month; Detached garage: $105/month. Other, assigned. We have attached garages that are included in the monthly rental price and carports available for some units. Carports are also included in the monthly rental price. Please call our leasing office for our complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Breckinridge Point have any available units?
Breckinridge Point has 31 units available starting at $964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does Breckinridge Point have?
Some of Breckinridge Point's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Breckinridge Point currently offering any rent specials?
Breckinridge Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Breckinridge Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Breckinridge Point is pet friendly.
Does Breckinridge Point offer parking?
Yes, Breckinridge Point offers parking.
Does Breckinridge Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Breckinridge Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Breckinridge Point have a pool?
Yes, Breckinridge Point has a pool.
Does Breckinridge Point have accessible units?
No, Breckinridge Point does not have accessible units.
Does Breckinridge Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Breckinridge Point has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive
Richardson, TX 75080
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave
Richardson, TX 75081
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Sonterra at Buckingham
530 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr
Richardson, TX 75081
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081

Similar Pages

Richardson 1 BedroomsRichardson 2 BedroomsRichardson Apartments with GymRichardson Apartments with ParkingRichardson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at DallasAmberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District