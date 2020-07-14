Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry fire pit lobby online portal

Breckinridge Point is the perfect place to call home. Located in Richardson, Texas, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, including townhome style apartments with units that have attached garages. We are located just off the George Bush Tollway near the intersection of North Star Road and East Renner Road. North Star Road runs into the popular North Garland Road area where there is shopping, restaurants, and more. In addition, the property is about two miles away from Highway 544, a main road in the town of Murphy where there is also a nice selection of shopping and restaurants. Residents of Breckinridge Point are offered the best community amenities available including a swimming pool and splash pad, state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse, business center, theatre room, two playgrounds, and dog park. All apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite-like countertops, track lighting, and all master bedrooms have large garden style bathtubs. In ...