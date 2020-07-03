Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
3412 Black Canyon Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 2:24 AM
1 of 18
3412 Black Canyon Drive
3412 Black Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3412 Black Canyon Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have any available units?
3412 Black Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have?
Some of 3412 Black Canyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3412 Black Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Black Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Black Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Black Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Black Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Black Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Black Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Black Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Black Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Black Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
