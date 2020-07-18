6767 Wayman Rdg

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking playground pool garage

~Spacious, well-maintained home in Auburn Hills @ Woodcrest~Island kitchen with tile backsplash, granite countertops, & lots of counterspace & cabinets~Roomy breakfast area & a separate dining room~Large family room downstairs & a gameroom up~Study w/French doors off of the entry~Master bathroom w/ separate tub & shower, double vanity, & a walk-in closet~Nice backyard w/patio~Community pool, playground, & sports court~Great location, convenient to Randolph & Ft. Sam~Ready for move-in 2/21/2020~