All apartments in Live Oak
Find more places like 6767 Wayman Rdg.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Live Oak, TX
/
6767 Wayman Rdg
Last updated March 3 2020 at 8:55 AM

6767 Wayman Rdg

6767 Wayman Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Live Oak
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6767 Wayman Ridge, Live Oak, TX 78233

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
~Spacious, well-maintained home in Auburn Hills @ Woodcrest~Island kitchen with tile backsplash, granite countertops, & lots of counterspace & cabinets~Roomy breakfast area & a separate dining room~Large family room downstairs & a gameroom up~Study w/French doors off of the entry~Master bathroom w/ separate tub & shower, double vanity, & a walk-in closet~Nice backyard w/patio~Community pool, playground, & sports court~Great location, convenient to Randolph & Ft. Sam~Ready for move-in 2/21/2020~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have any available units?
6767 Wayman Rdg doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Live Oak, TX.
What amenities does 6767 Wayman Rdg have?
Some of 6767 Wayman Rdg's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 Wayman Rdg currently offering any rent specials?
6767 Wayman Rdg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 Wayman Rdg pet-friendly?
Yes, 6767 Wayman Rdg is pet friendly.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg offer parking?
Yes, 6767 Wayman Rdg offers parking.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6767 Wayman Rdg does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have a pool?
Yes, 6767 Wayman Rdg has a pool.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have accessible units?
No, 6767 Wayman Rdg does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6767 Wayman Rdg has units with dishwashers.
Does 6767 Wayman Rdg have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6767 Wayman Rdg has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive
Live Oak, TX 78233
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N
Live Oak, TX 78233
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr
Live Oak, TX 78233

Similar Pages

Live Oak 1 BedroomsLive Oak 2 Bedrooms
Live Oak 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLive Oak Apartments with Balconies
Live Oak Studio ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXConverse, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Northeast Lakeview CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran University