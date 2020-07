Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr laundry cc payments dog grooming area e-payments guest parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving trash valet valet service

Springs at Live Oak is conveniently located close to Randolph Air Force Base and The Forum Shopping Center. Featuring a leash-free dog park, this pet-friendly community offers a free car care center and pet spa area. The studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom townhome-style apartments offer ground-level private entries, attached and detached garages, 9-foot ceilings, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets, and central air. Like other Springs communities, Springs at Live Oak features a clubhouse with resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center with free Wi-Fi, emergency maintenance, and on-site management.