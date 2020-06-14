137 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX with hardwood floors
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 21
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 7
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 14
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 40
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 25
1 of 9
A land of farming and ranching, Live Oak, Texas, is a relatively new city that was incorporated in 1960. Founders believed the gently rolling landscape at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604 was ideal for a thriving community. Turns out, they were right.
Live Oak, Texas, is just over six miles from San Antonio and, in good traffic, you can make the commute in about 17 minutes. The community is active and folksy; people enjoy annual neighborhood celebrations like the Memorial Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Live Oak renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.