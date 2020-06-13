/
3 bedroom apartments
171 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1450 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
6807 Elmwood Crest
6807 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2721 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11005 Crystal Plain
11005 Crystal Plain, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2095 sqft
- *2 STORY, 3 BDRM, 2.5 BATH IN CUL-DE-SAC*OPEN FLOOR PLAN*ISLAND KITCHEN*LARGE WALK-IN PANTRY*BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS*MEDIA ROOM UPSTAIRS*VERY LARGE BACK FENCED YARD*CONVENIENTLY LOCATED*SORRY, NO PETS* No Pets Allowed (RLNE5632952)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14007 Roslin Forest
14007 Roslin Forest, Live Oak, TX
- GREAT 4 BR HOME IN BRIDLEWOOD PARK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HAS HOME OFFICE/FOYER AT ENTRANCE TO HOME. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. BIG GAME ROOM. NICE BACK YARD. (RLNE5524761)
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
518 Shin Oak Drive
518 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 518 Shin Oak Drive in Live Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
7410 Scordato Drive
7410 Scondato Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1844 sqft
Wonderful one story home located in Rolling Meadows subdivision. This property features laminate flooring in the living area, formal dining room, and office. Two eating areas, tile floor in the kitchen, breakfast area & bathrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:34am
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
6622 ARANCIONE AVE
6622 Arancione Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Move in ready 3/2 with granite countertops, open living area with tile floors downstairs. Minutes from 1604 and I35 and Fort Sam Houston Fenced in backyard for quiet evenings outside.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6315 Melanzane Ave Unit 1
6315 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1218 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2.5 bath unit available now! - This BEAUTIFUL unit offers it ALL! 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
12422 Alexandria
12422 Alexandria Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
LOCATION!!!! - Great house 3/2/2 New SS appliances, laminate flooring all around the house. Large back cover patio to enjoy family and friends Near Wurzbach PRWY, and HWY 35, Shopping centers No puppies younger than 2 years and no aggressive breeds.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
1 Unit Available
6506 Melanzane
6506 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1225 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST
6302 Marrogot Run Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both.
