Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 PM

127 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX

Finding an apartment in Live Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
6807 Elmwood Crest
6807 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2721 sqft
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14007 Roslin Forest
14007 Roslin Forest, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2946 sqft
- GREAT 4 BR HOME IN BRIDLEWOOD PARK. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. HAS HOME OFFICE/FOYER AT ENTRANCE TO HOME. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN. BIG GAME ROOM. NICE BACK YARD. (RLNE5524761)
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
55 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
12422 Alexandria
12422 Alexandria Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
LOCATION!!!! - Great house 3/2/2 New SS appliances, laminate flooring all around the house. Large back cover patio to enjoy family and friends Near Wurzbach PRWY, and HWY 35, Shopping centers No puppies younger than 2 years and no aggressive breeds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
625 Meadow Arbor
625 Meadow Arbor Lane, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1643 sqft
625 Meadow Arbor Available 08/28/20 MEADOW OAKS - ***COMING SOON*** TWO STORY HOME W/OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEUTRAL COLOR SCHEME WITH ALL BEDROOMS UP.**CONVENIENT TO RAFB, 1604, I-35, SHOPPING & EATERIES. PETS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Converse
1 Unit Available
8926 West Crk
8926 Westcreek, Converse, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2244 sqft
This lovely home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
6506 Melanzane
6506 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1225 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST
6302 Marrogot Run Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
14318 Ridge Falls Drive
14318 Ridge Falls Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2200 sqft
4/2 all new, no carpet, large back yard with mature oranges trees BEAUTIFUL Kitchen open concept- high dealing with 3 beautiful brown beams. White new cabinets with granite and kitchen breakfast bar. Also eye catching fire place.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Royal Ridge
1 Unit Available
10839 Crown View
10839 Crown View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)

1 of 48

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16606 Retama Crown
16606 Retama Crown, Selma, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
2669 sqft
Wonderful 2 Story home in newer Selma Subdivision. Conveniently located to Randolph AFB and FT SAM. Call today! - Great Location in the beautiful town of Selma. Located near 1604 and I-35.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Converse
1 Unit Available
10030 Sierra Pass
10030 Sierra Pass, Converse, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1611 sqft
This lovely inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR
13071 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
New stainless steel Whirlpool stove, micro & dishwasher, Updated white cabinets w/brush nickel knobs, Resurfaced countertops in kitchen & all bathroom vanities, Updated master bathroom tile @ garden tub, New carpet in bedrooms and stairs, New plank
City Guide for Live Oak, TX

A land of farming and ranching, Live Oak, Texas, is a relatively new city that was incorporated in 1960. Founders believed the gently rolling landscape at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604 was ideal for a thriving community. Turns out, they were right.

Live Oak, Texas, is just over six miles from San Antonio and, in good traffic, you can make the commute in about 17 minutes. The community is active and folksy; people enjoy annual neighborhood celebrations like the Memorial Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Live Oak, TX

Finding an apartment in Live Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

