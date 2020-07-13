Apartment List
169 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX with parking

26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
11 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
61 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.

1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
NEW CARPET JUST INSTALLED! LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!

1 Unit Available
6934 Elmwood Crest
6934 Elmwood Crest, Live Oak, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3351 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6934 Elmwood Crest in Live Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
7226 Avery Rd
7226 Avery Road, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW/1 STORY! 3 Bedrooms + Study & 2 Living Areas! Ceramic tile throughout entire house.

1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.

1 Unit Available
6609 Wood Bench
6609 Wood Bench, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2297 sqft
6609 Wood Bench Available 08/19/20 3-BEDROOM IN WOODCREST, NORTH EAST I.S.D.
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
$
1 Unit Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.

1 Unit Available
Valley Forge
5938 CHANNCY SPRINGS ST
5938 Channcey Springs, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1272 sqft
GREAT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT MASTER AND FULL BATH, LARGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING, NEW CARPETS THROUGHOUT AND FRESH PAINT. SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATON AS SOON AS POSSIBLE! WON'T LAST LONG!

1 Unit Available
8758 PARK OLYMPIA
8758 Park Olympia, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2871 sqft
Awesome, spacious home in Park Olympia subdivision! Incredible location minutes from Randolph AFB, IKEA, and The Forum shopping center, and right across the street from the fire and police stations.

1 Unit Available
525 DUSTY EMERALD
525 Dusty Emerald, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2402 sqft
This eloquent looking house has very open floor plan! Close to 1604, I-35 and shopping centers. Large backyard with covered patio. Big size master bedroom and secondary bedroom! Must see!

1 Unit Available
6726 CARLSBAD RIO
6726 Carlsbad Rio, San Antonio, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3026 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Living Areas * Located Close to RAFB, Ft. Sam, Amazon & Shopping * Plenty of Room to Roam With Over 3000 Sq.Ft.

1 Unit Available
91 Plaza Dr - 2
91 Plaza Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1243 sqft
Rent Includes Water Service.

1 Unit Available
6506 Melanzane
6506 Melanzane Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1225 sqft
RENT INCLUDES WATER SERVICE. Base rent $1350 plus $70 for water service. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with attached 1 car garage, end unit. Townhouse style, 2 story unit in 4 Plex located off of Lookout Rd with easy access to IH35, 1604 and 410.

1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 Unit Available
Royal Ridge
10839 Crown View
10839 Crown View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
City Guide for Live Oak, TX

A land of farming and ranching, Live Oak, Texas, is a relatively new city that was incorporated in 1960. Founders believed the gently rolling landscape at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604 was ideal for a thriving community. Turns out, they were right.

Live Oak, Texas, is just over six miles from San Antonio and, in good traffic, you can make the commute in about 17 minutes. The community is active and folksy; people enjoy annual neighborhood celebrations like the Memorial Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Live Oak, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Live Oak apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

