121 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13407 Overlook Bluff
13407 Overlook Bluff, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1770 sqft
READY! Custom 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 Story in Bridlewood Park near 1604/I35 - If you are looking for a roomy 1 story 3 bedroom 2 bath with custom amenities, in a cozy tucked away cul de sac.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8006 Forest Crossing
8006 Forest Crossing, Live Oak, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1814 sqft
LARGE LIVING/DINING ROOM, EATING AREA IN KITCHEN, MASTER IS DOWN, HAS SHOWER/TUB COMBO. 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS WITH FULL BATH. EASY ACCESS TO IH 35, 1604! NO PETS PLEASE!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
518 Shin Oak Drive
518 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 518 Shin Oak Drive in Live Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:22am
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6622 ARANCIONE AVE
6622 Arancione Avenue, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1245 sqft
Move in ready 3/2 with granite countertops, open living area with tile floors downstairs. Minutes from 1604 and I35 and Fort Sam Houston Fenced in backyard for quiet evenings outside.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
12422 Alexandria
12422 Alexandria Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1516 sqft
LOCATION!!!! - Great house 3/2/2 New SS appliances, laminate flooring all around the house. Large back cover patio to enjoy family and friends Near Wurzbach PRWY, and HWY 35, Shopping centers No puppies younger than 2 years and no aggressive breeds.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8250 Zodiac Drive
8250 Zodiac Drive, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1599 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath home with a sizable backyard and mature trees. In addition to this home's great location near the Forum shopping center, it has new wood vinyl flooring throughout and a fresh coat of paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
620 WESTOAK
620 Westoak, Universal City, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1809 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath with converted garage has a great, open layout, high ceilings and an in-ground pool for those hot summer days! This home is a must see 1,809 square feet.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
6302 MARROGOT RUN ST
6302 Marrogot Run Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1278 sqft
Full interior/exterior paint and repairs. New plank flooring throughout, Updated bathroom tile redone, new vanities in both.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
6326 Green Top Dr
6326 Green Top Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Nicely remodeled 3 bed 2 bath 1 car garage Duplex for rent. on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. New fencing, Blinds, Paint &, Bathroom Fixtures. Close to Schools, Highways, Restaurants, Shopping &, Military Installations.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
8706 COLLINGWOOD
8706 Collingwood, Universal City, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Great home tucked in mature trees on a cul-de-sac. This open floor plan offers newly remodeled kitchen with two eating areas, a large game room upstairs and a screened in porch to enjoy the evenings in. Come see and rent today!

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
16222 STALLION RANCH
16222 Stallion Ranch, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1608 sqft
16222 STALLION RANCH Available 05/15/20 NEW ON MARKET - FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT. NO CARPET. CERAMIC TILE, LAMINATE. COVERED PATIO. NICE BACK YARD. NEAR SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. PET CASE BY CASE. COME VIEW TODAY. (RLNE5011174)

1 of 18

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Valley Forge
1 Unit Available
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR
13071 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
New stainless steel Whirlpool stove, micro & dishwasher, Updated white cabinets w/brush nickel knobs, Resurfaced countertops in kitchen & all bathroom vanities, Updated master bathroom tile @ garden tub, New carpet in bedrooms and stairs, New plank
City Guide for Live Oak, TX

A land of farming and ranching, Live Oak, Texas, is a relatively new city that was incorporated in 1960. Founders believed the gently rolling landscape at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604 was ideal for a thriving community. Turns out, they were right.

Live Oak, Texas, is just over six miles from San Antonio and, in good traffic, you can make the commute in about 17 minutes. The community is active and folksy; people enjoy annual neighborhood celebrations like the Memorial Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Live Oak, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Live Oak renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

