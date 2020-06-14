/
1 bedroom apartments
143 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Live Oak
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
767 sqft
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunrise
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
1004 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Woodstone
15 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Greater Marymont
2 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Last updated June 14 at 12:53pm
Windcrest
13 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:41pm
Sun Gate
2 Units Available
SUNGATE APARTMENTS
4227 Sun Gate Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
Sungate Apartments offers spacious 1 bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
Greater Marymont
29 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
747 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Oak Grove
40 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Last updated June 14 at 06:07pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
East Terrell Hills
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:12pm
Village North
7 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
610 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
