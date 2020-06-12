/
2 bedroom apartments
165 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
83 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
20 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
30 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
52 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
22 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$885
957 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
25 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
28 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14428 Waddesdon Bluff
14428 Waddesdon Bluff, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
968 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 full bath duplex. Floor plan is well laid out with bedrooms at opposite ends.. Within walking distance to middle school. Features separate bedrooms, fireplace. Easy access to 1604 & I 35.
Results within 5 miles of Live Oak
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
23 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
13 Units Available
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
1128 sqft
Welcome to Regatta Apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
31 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1066 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
12 Units Available
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1261 sqft
Within a townhome community overlooking a golf course, these homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, open kitchen floor plans and plank flooring. Minutes from Highway 35 and Wurzbach Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1114 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
14 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
901 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
6 Units Available
Tradewinds Apartments
8802 Tradewind Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$989
1077 sqft
Located just minutes from downtown San Antonio, Tradewinds is nestled on the back porch of The City of Windcrest. Just a stone’s throw from Loop 410 or IH 35, Tradewinds offers tranquil living with all the conveniences you’d expect.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Las Palmas Apartments
12125 El Sendero, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Spacious split-level townhomes with custom brick fireplaces and built-in entertainment centers. On-site pool and ample parking on site. Conveniently located near Thousand Oaks and Wurzbach Parkway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1239 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03pm
11 Units Available
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
