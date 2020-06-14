Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 PM

122 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Live Oak renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
29 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$935
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,047
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
3 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
82 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$888
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
27 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
54 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
23 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
2 Units Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
23 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Royal Ridge
1 Unit Available
10839 Crown View
10839 Crown View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Live Oak
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Greater Marymont
29 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
5 Units Available
Sycamore Creek Apartments
1000 Elbel Rd, Schertz, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
874 sqft
Convenient to Interstate 35, Lehnhoff Stadium and Crescent Bend Nature Park. Apartments feature spacious pantries and private patios or balconies. On-site gym, coffee bar, playscape, swimming pools and complimentary DVD library. Guest apartments available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
Village North
7 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Hills of Park North
25 Units Available
Sedona Canyon
4620 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$756
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
868 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, fireplace, washer/dryer hookups, patio/balcony. Community offers pool, tennis court, gym, basketball court, clubhouse. Easy access to Wurzbach Pkwy, I-35, public transit, shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Converse
19 Units Available
Waterford Park
9205 FM 78, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,296
1150 sqft
Experience luxurious, resort-style living at Waterford Park Apartments in Converse, Texas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,024
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Your Day Your Own.If luxury and convenience are what you seek, look no further than Lenox Overlook.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
19 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$748
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sunrise
29 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,067
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,562
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Retreat at Chelsea Park
16303 Chelsea Pl, Selma, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1310 sqft
Where Relaxation and Style Collide with Comfort We invite you to visit our gorgeous community just north of San Antonio in Selma, Texas! Come discover the difference at Retreat at Chelsea Park! Our location just off IH-35 is convenient to all areas
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Park Village
10 Units Available
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$884
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1177 sqft
Costa Biscaya Apartment Homes boast exceptional designs, style and living all at reasonable rents! Located on the northeast side of San Antonio, this charming neighborhood features spacious apartment homes and outstanding amenities for everyday
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodstone
15 Units Available
The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
963 sqft
Near I-604, I-35 and I-410. On-site fitness area, recycling program, sundeck and pool. Apartments feature high ceilings, large closets, black appliances and trash service. Pets allowed.
City Guide for Live Oak, TX

A land of farming and ranching, Live Oak, Texas, is a relatively new city that was incorporated in 1960. Founders believed the gently rolling landscape at the intersection of I-35 and Loop 1604 was ideal for a thriving community. Turns out, they were right.

Live Oak, Texas, is just over six miles from San Antonio and, in good traffic, you can make the commute in about 17 minutes. The community is active and folksy; people enjoy annual neighborhood celebrations like the Memorial Day Parade and Easter Egg Hunt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Live Oak, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Live Oak renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

