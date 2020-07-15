/
studio apartments
15 Studio Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
26 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Live Oak
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Lookout Hollow
16505 Lookout Road, Selma, TX
Studio
$1,244
1063 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes offer modern kitchens with granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, full-size washer/dryer hookups. Community offers pool, playground, gym, bbq/grill area, clubhouse. Easy access to Anderson Loop, I-35, Retama Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
19 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4003 Mistflower Drive
4003 Mistflower Drive, Bexar County, TX
Studio
$1,395
2089 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 0 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1996 Schertz Parkway Schertz, TX. 78154 - 201
1996 Schertz Parkway, Schertz, TX
Studio
$2,160
880 sqft
PROPERTY OVERVIEW *** FOR LEASE - AVAILABLE JULY 2, 2019 *** Newly constructed building with five (5) finished-out office suites. Building 2 is part of a larger single-story, condo office complex. Each unit measures 880 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Live Oak
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
35 Units Available
Terrell Heights
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$904
602 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
42 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$720
480 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 09:53 AM
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 06:08 AM
4 Units Available
Oak Park - Northwood
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
69 Units Available
The Standard at Legacy
1938 East Sonterra Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
520 sqft
When it comes to quality of life, Standard at Legacy raises the bar. This unique community of townhomes and flats is an approachable modern style, with refined finishes, boutique amenities and Hill Country resort vibes.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
140 Units Available
Alamo Heights
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Greater Harmony Hils
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
2 Units Available
Mahncke Park
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$835
380 sqft
Tile backsplash, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, rainfall shower heads and gas stove. Community amenities include laundry facilities, 24-hour fitness center, cabana and parking garage. Pet-friendly.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:37 AM
1 Unit Available
3223 Thousand Oaks - 1
3223 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$8,250
4500 sqft
1500 to 4500 SQFT Office or Retail space. Premium space in Uptown San Antonio. Property currently in shell stage will build to suit for any tenant.
