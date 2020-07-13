/
apartments with pool
210 Apartments for rent in Live Oak, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
26 Units Available
Mira Loma Apartment Homes
7601 Gateway Blvd, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1364 sqft
Proximity to I-35 makes this pet-friendly community with full-sized indoor basketball court and round-the-clock fitness center a great choice for commuters. Apartments contain alarms, exterior storage, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Springs At Live Oak
8101 Shin Oak Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
$946
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,044
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1053 sqft
Conveniently located near Village Oaks Shopping Center, this community offers residents a gated entrance, 24-hour gym and an on-site business center. Apartments have private entries, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
5 Units Available
Navona At Live Oak
13101 E Loop 1604 N, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
716 sqft
Recently renovated with updated appliances and kitchens. Available fully furnished. Minutes from I-35, North Star Mall, and Tanger Outlets. Apartments feature balconies or patios. On-site fitness center, pool, and business center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
11 Units Available
Live Oak Place
13012 Oak Terrace Dr, Live Oak, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
772 sqft
The Live Oak Place community offers studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments, ranging in size from 408 sq. ft. to 857 sq. ft. These apartment homes have been renovated to include updated modern fixtures and pet-friendly plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
61 Units Available
Aspire at Live Oak
8130 Shin Oak Drive, Live Oak, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspire at Live Oak unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment residences reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
7226 Avery Rd
7226 Avery Road, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1975 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW/1 STORY! 3 Bedrooms + Study & 2 Living Areas! Ceramic tile throughout entire house.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
11005 Forest Crown
11005 Forest Crown, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1556 sqft
Beautiful Updated/Remodeled 3/2/2 in Live Oak.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6609 Wood Bench
6609 Wood Bench, Live Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2297 sqft
6609 Wood Bench Available 08/19/20 3-BEDROOM IN WOODCREST, NORTH EAST I.S.D.
Results within 1 mile of Live Oak
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
45 Units Available
Arya Grove
11801 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1150 sqft
Located just off the Anderson Loop, these apartments are available in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Offering in-unit ice makers, walk-in closets and appliances, as well as a community business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Retama Ranch Apartments
12900 E Loop 1604 N, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
951 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1161 sqft
Conveniently located near I-35 and Loop 1604, with easy access to restaurants and shops. Apartments have washer/dryer connection, 9-foot ceilings and private patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center and outdoor kitchens by the pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
24 Units Available
Loretto at Creekside
7319 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1250 sqft
Modern apartments with 9-foot ceilings, open-plan kitchens, and walk-in wardrobes. Infinity pool and clubhouse with Wi-Fi, games area, 24-hour fitness facility, outdoor grill, and coffee bar. In the Outer Northeast neighborhood, minutes from the I-35.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Peppermill Apartments
2125 Universal City Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
846 sqft
An updated community near Randolph Air Force Base, highways, and shopping. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, and fireplaces. Updated amenities include two pools, a tennis court, basketball court, and a full playground.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
7814 Saratoga Knoll
7814 Saratoga Knoll, Selma, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1608 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Forge
6130 Feather Nest Lane
6130 Feather Nest Lane, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1304 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 18
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Ridge
10839 Crown View
10839 Crown View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1680 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
Valley Forge
13071 FEATHER RIDGE DR
13071 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
New stainless steel Whirlpool stove, micro & dishwasher, Updated white cabinets w/brush nickel knobs, Resurfaced countertops in kitchen & all bathroom vanities, Updated master bathroom tile @ garden tub, New carpet in bedrooms and stairs, New plank
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
14520 Horizon View
14520 Horizon View, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
9414 Shining Star
9414 Shining Star, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1080 sqft
Virtual Showing Available! New interior paint and NO carpets throughout. Updated kitchen and baths. Ready for IMMEDIATE Move-in! Come see this single story home in a great location. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Live Oak
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
39 Units Available
Sun Gate
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
9 Units Available
Windcrest
CrestWind Townhomes and Apartments
8835 Willmon Way, Windcrest, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$815
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Sophisticated apartments conveniently located near Interstate 35 for a quick commute. Units have open concept living rooms and ample closet space. Community amenities include a pool and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
4 Units Available
Aviation Place
414 E Aviation Blvd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
902 sqft
We are just outside of San Antonio in the great Universal City area.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
$
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
