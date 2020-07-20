160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. Available 04/12/19 160 Creekside Villa Dr., Kyle, TX. 78640 - Photos were taken prior to current tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 2 car garage. Please verify schools if important
(RLNE2765401)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have any available units?
160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kyle, TX.
Is 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. currently offering any rent specials?
160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. is pet friendly.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. offer parking?
Yes, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. offers parking.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have a pool?
No, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. does not have a pool.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have accessible units?
No, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 CREEKSIDE VILLA DR. does not have units with air conditioning.