apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
25 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
15 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
49 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4234 Mather
4234 Mather, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Open Floor Plan! Three Bed One Story Kyle Home - Looking for a perfectly sized one story home in Kyle Texas? Look no further! This property features three beds, two baths, a detached garage, open floor plan and all the community amenities you could
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
22231 Interstate 35
22231 Interstate Highway 35, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817588)
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4925 CROMWELL DR
4925 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Escape from the city life and reward yourself with the carefree apartment home living you deserve, today! The wide range of amenities will allow you to relax and enjoy your home amp; surroundings.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.
1 of 13
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Sanders DR
1221 Sanders, Kyle, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
Picturesque 2-Story 5 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, with 2 Car Detached Garage Home has a view of the Golf Course in Plum Creek from the balcony off the master suite, covered front porch overlooks the neighborhood park that runs through the community.
Results within 1 mile of Kyle
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
413 Quarter Avenue
413 Quarter Avenue, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
413 Quarter Avenue Available 08/21/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Buda TX - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with an Open Floor Plan and Lots of Light. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, Master Bedroom Upstairs.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
375 Black Cap RUN
375 Black Cap Run, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1441 sqft
Well kept home in a neighborhood with pool and park. Pfluger Elementary located in Shadow Creek. Storage building in the back for all your garden needs.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,037
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
29 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,054
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,103
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
