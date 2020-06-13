Apartment List
135 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1156 Twin Cove
1156 Twin Cove, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1804 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
421 Purple Martin Avenue
421 Purple Martin Avenue, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
421 Purple Martin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
161 Coneflower Drive
161 Coneflower Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1880 sqft
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
281 Coleto Creek Loop
281 Coleto Creek Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1406 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful home in Kyle's Creekside Village. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas cooktop/range. Additional features include a two car garage, balcony, deck, patio and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1515 sqft
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5208 Hellman
5208 Hellman, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Dining, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Kitchen opens to family room w/granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar & built in desk area. Oversized walk-in shower w/decor tile & a double vanity.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
175 Grace
175 Grace, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Gorgeous Plum Creek Garden Home! This home is in pristine condition and has extensive upgrades throughout. There's no carpet but beautiful porcelain, wood look, tile floors you'll love the look of.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 1 mile of Kyle

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
746 Hot Spring Valley
746 Hot Spring Valley, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1901 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, open floor plan filled with natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, Stainless Steel appliances and large center island. Formal dining and living room plus family room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
474 Travertine TRL
474 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1950 sqft
Open, Bright Floorplan in Gorgeous conveniently located Buda Community! Stonefield is close to I35, 45 South Austin, Seton Hays Hosp, shopping & recreation! Gorgeous home that backs into the community lake.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
759 Easton DR
759 Easton Drive, San Marcos, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2547 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 759 Easton DR in San Marcos. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
160 Bonanza LN
160 Bonanza Ln, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1792 sqft
FOR LEASE! Just 2 Years Old w/ So Much Potential to Turn This Home into Exactly What YOU Desire.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
31 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kyle, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kyle renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

