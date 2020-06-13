155 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX

/
3 bedroom apartments
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1287 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
1156 Twin Cove
1156 Twin Cove, Kyle, TX
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1709 Arbor Knot Dr.
1709 Arbor Knot Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1640 sqft
Available 07/09/20 The 2 generational home you've been looking for... - Property Id: 287935 The home you have been looking for... Newer refreshed home in Kyle, TX, minutes to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle, and Hays High School.
421 Purple Martin Avenue
421 Purple Martin Avenue, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
421 Purple Martin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle.
124 Hunter Rex Way
124 Hunter Rex Way, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1378 sqft
124 Hunter Rex Way Available 07/14/20 Nice 3B/2B in Spring Branch with spacious floorplan! - Nice 3B/2B in Spring Branch with spacious floorplan! Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters
293 Prairie Verbena
293 Prairie Verbena Drive, Kyle, TX
293 Prairie Verbena Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4/2.5/2 home w/loft! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 home w/loft. Country kitchen, Master w/double vanity, sep shower & tub, and walk in closet.
1502 Star Meadow
1502 Star Mdw, Kyle, TX
Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home! - Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home, Spacious open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, Granite counter tops, master suite with garden tub and sep. shower.
268 Bloomsbury
268 Bloomsbury Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1901 sqft
Kyle: Kensington Trails - Make ready in Progress: 3 bedroom 2 bath home with approx 1900 sqft of living space. Great area close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Fenced backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer included in rent as courtesy items.
145 Michaelis Unit A
145 Michaelis, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
145 A Michaelis, 3BR/2.5BR Townhome
166 Caraway
166 Caraway, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1941 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Plum Creek. 166 Caraway
161 Coneflower Drive
161 Coneflower Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1880 sqft
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards.
281 Coleto Creek Loop
281 Coleto Creek Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1406 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful home in Kyle's Creekside Village. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas cooktop/range. Additional features include a two car garage, balcony, deck, patio and privacy fenced yard.
128 Grant Way
128 Grant Way, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
One story, 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and a fenced in yard located in the Spring Branch II Subdivision. Beautiful Community Pool and Playground. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an income of at least $4350 to qualify.
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.
5208 Hellman
5208 Hellman, Kyle, TX
4 Bedroom, 2 Dining, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Kitchen opens to family room w/granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar & built in desk area. Oversized walk-in shower w/decor tile & a double vanity.
281 Ferrule Drive
281 Ferrule Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1920 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the desirable community of Creekside in Kyle, TX. PRE-LEASING FOR A MOVE IN DATE OF APPROX JULY 7TH,2020.
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
381 Northern Flicker Street
381 Northern Flicker Street, Kyle, TX
