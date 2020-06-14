/
1 bedroom apartments
91 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX
23 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
14 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
722 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
1 Unit Available
22231 Interstate 35
22231 Interstate Highway 35, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817588)
1 Unit Available
4925 CROMWELL DR
4925 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
632 sqft
Escape from the city life and reward yourself with the carefree apartment home living you deserve, today! The wide range of amenities will allow you to relax and enjoy your home amp; surroundings.
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
645 sqft
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.
1 Unit Available
1606 IH 35 Frontage Rd
1606 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
Welcome to upscale living at this inviting community! You'll be treated to comfort and practicality in an unbeatable residential atmosphere full of exciting amenities! Play a game of basketball or volleyball, work out in the fitness center or relax
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.
1 Unit Available
1654 Post Rd.
1654 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
673 sqft
Leave near Post Road in the heart of San Marcos, TX. This community is perfect whether you are a family, a student or working professional.
1 Unit Available
1360 Thorpe Lane - 1102
1360 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Palms apartment homes are located walking distance from the Texas State Bobcat stadium and conveniently located near restaurants and stores. The property is also only a block away from a bus stop.
1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.
1 Unit Available
322 Trestle Tree
322 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
***Pre Leasing for a August Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately.
1 Unit Available
238 Trestle Tree
238 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
**Pre Leasing for a July Move In** Quaint 1 bedroom unit in duplex style home with washer/dryer in garage. Less than 1 mile drive to IH-35 and close to Grocery Stores, Outlet Malls.
1 Unit Available
113 Rush Haven
113 Rush Haven, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
***Pre Leasing for a September Move In*** Cozy 1 Bed/1 Bath located in the desirable subdivision of Blanco River Village with patio downstairs. Subdivision has walking access to the Blanco River. Upstairs leased separately.
