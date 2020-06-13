/
accessible apartments
31 Accessible Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
22 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Kyle
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Lenox Springs
10500 S IH-35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1535 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, pool, and more. Units include Nest thermostats, private yards, and quartz countertops. Located close to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center and McKinney Falls State Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1375 sqft
Modern, urban homes with lush green views and easy access to I-35. Enjoy a private patio or balcony, granite counters, and air conditioning. Premier community amenities such as a large pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
34 Units Available
Farmhouse
10801 S IH 35, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1110 sqft
Apartments on a former dairy farm. Homes feature quartz countertops and track lighting. Community includes a rooftop patio club room, dog park, courtyard swimming pool and shuffleboard court. By I-35. Near Onion Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
40 Units Available
McCarty Commons
1476 E McCarty Ln, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1473 sqft
McCarty Commons, a vibrant lifestyle community in the heart of San Marcos, satisfies those who want to be connected to the surrounding area, minutes from business hubs, shopping, dining & recreation.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1392 sqft
Cortland Onion Creek. Luxury 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Austin, TX. Minutes away from Southpark Meadows shopping, SoCo entertainment, and Barton Creek Greenbelt hiking. Come tour today and see why South Austin is booming!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
76 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
43 Units Available
Camden Shadow Brook
811 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1263 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a pet-friendly community. Units feature crown molding, high ceilings and walk-in closets. Deluxe grounds feature professional landscaping, two pools, business center and on-site movie theater.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
34 Units Available
Still Waters
515 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1132 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
45 Units Available
Bell Southpark
10600 Brezza Lane, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1287 sqft
In South Austin, nestled in a wooded setting. Walking trails, pet spa, yoga lawn. Apartment homes feature wine fridges and hardwood-like floors. A commuter's dream with easy access to IH-35 and TX-45 toll road.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Bexley 3Five
8003 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to downtown, South Austin, Greenbelt Park and South Park Meadows. Units include washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxury community offers pool, trash valet, dog park and BBQ grills.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,325
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1041 sqft
Convenient Austin location, just steps off Slaughter and Manchaca. Community amenities include billiards table, gourmet coffee bar and pool. Luxury units offer fireplaces, patios/balconies, W/D hookups and modern fixtures.
