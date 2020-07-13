Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:34 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kyle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage...




Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
25 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.




Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
20 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.




Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
12 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.




Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,957
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.




Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
15 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.




Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
49 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.




Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.



Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
168 Keystone Loop
168 Keystone Loop, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1186 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house near downtown Kyle, Texas. On a quiet residential street with a fenced in yard and a back patio, a fireplace in the living area, and an attached two car garage.



Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
579 Mcgarity
579 Mcgarity, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1159 sqft
Ideal, Corner Lot, 2 Bedroom Home that Backs Up to Negley Elementary! One Bedroom Up & One Down Gives Each Resident the Privacy They Desire! Modern, Wood-Look Hard Tile Featured All Throughout Downstairs & All Restrooms.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4234 Mather
4234 Mather, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1450 sqft
Open Floor Plan! Three Bed One Story Kyle Home - Looking for a perfectly sized one story home in Kyle Texas? Look no further! This property features three beds, two baths, a detached garage, open floor plan and all the community amenities you could



Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
256 Voss
256 Voss, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 256 Voss in Kyle. View photos, descriptions and more!



Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
419 Live Oak St
419 Live Oak Street, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Video tour of home: https://youtu.be/Jr-KttiVjvc Available July 3rd! Spacious 2/1 duplex close to downtown Kyle. Open and bright floor plan. Big family room. Kitchen and dining area are open to the family room. Separate utility room.



Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1524 Arbor Knot DR
1524 Arbor Knot Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1380 sqft
Community Features Trails along the Creek, Close to dining and shopping, Community park and attractions Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and an attached two car garage.



Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1059 Four Seasons Farm DR
1059 Four Season Farm Boulevard, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1895 sqft
Very beautiful home, no carpet downstairs! Great open floorplan, perfect for entertaining. Close to major roads, shopping centers, hospitals and more!



Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.



Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
5208 Hellman
5208 Hellman, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Dining, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Kitchen opens to family room w/granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar & built in desk area. Oversized walk-in shower w/decor tile & a double vanity.



Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1709 Arbor Knot Drive
1709 Arbor Knot Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1640 sqft
Available 08/02/20 Spacious 3 bed 3 full bath 2 car garage in Kyle - Property Id: 287935 Spacious home in beautiful Kyle, just 11 miles from Austin, walking distance to Tobias Elementary School, close to Wallace Middle, and Hays High Schools.



Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
440 Zebra
440 Zebra Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1524 sqft
Super cute 3 bed, 2 bath home with lots of updates! Bamboo laminate throughout living areas, hard tile in bathrooms and laundry, carpet in all bedrooms. Garage is converted to a work/play area with lots of cabinet space.



Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1221 Sanders DR
1221 Sanders, Kyle, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1568 sqft
Picturesque 2-Story 5 Bedrooms & 3 Baths, with 2 Car Detached Garage Home has a view of the Golf Course in Plum Creek from the balcony off the master suite, covered front porch overlooks the neighborhood park that runs through the community.
Results within 1 mile of Kyle



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Quarter Avenue
413 Quarter Avenue, Hays County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2300 sqft
413 Quarter Avenue Available 08/21/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Buda TX - Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with an Open Floor Plan and Lots of Light. One Bedroom and Full Bath Downstairs, Master Bedroom Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,103
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kyle, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kyle apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

