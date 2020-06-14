Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with garage

Kyle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
161 Coneflower Drive
161 Coneflower Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1880 sqft
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
281 Coleto Creek Loop
281 Coleto Creek Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1406 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful home in Kyle's Creekside Village. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas cooktop/range. Additional features include a two car garage, balcony, deck, patio and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
128 Grant Way
128 Grant Way, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
One story, 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and a fenced in yard located in the Spring Branch II Subdivision. Beautiful Community Pool and Playground. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an income of at least $4350 to qualify.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1515 sqft
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5208 Hellman
5208 Hellman, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2275 sqft
4 Bedroom, 2 Dining, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Garage Home! Kitchen opens to family room w/granite countertops, gas cooking, breakfast bar & built in desk area. Oversized walk-in shower w/decor tile & a double vanity.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
281 Ferrule Drive
281 Ferrule Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1920 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home in the desirable community of Creekside in Kyle, TX. PRE-LEASING FOR A MOVE IN DATE OF APPROX JULY 7TH,2020.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Kyle

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
235 HAY BARN
235 Hary Barn Drive, San Marcos, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1420 sqft
NEW ON MARKET - CUTE HOME, GREAT LOCATION IN BETWEEN SAN MARCOS AND AUSTIN, CLOSER TO SAN MARCOS. AVAILABLE NOW......3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE. PET CASE BY CASE DECISION W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. COME VIEW TODAY!! (RLNE5640754)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
437 Travertine TRL
437 Travertine Trail, Hays County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1567 sqft
Beautiful Bright Open Floor Plan - Charming cottage style house with covered porch has bright open floor plan with high ceilings. Large master suite has separate shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
415 JOANNE LOOP
415 Joanne Loop, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Like new duplex (1 yr old) 3 bedrooms/2 baths/2 car garage (with opener).

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1158 Clark Brothers Drive
1158 Clark Brothers Drive, Buda, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
JULY MOVE IN! This charming home is offers sought after West Buda Schools! Featuring a wonderful open concept for entertaining inside, an extended patio for entertaining outside, & private backyard, just a few blocks from Garlic Creek's Million

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
238 Trestle Tree
238 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
500 sqft
**Pre Leasing for a July Move In** Quaint 1 bedroom unit in duplex style home with washer/dryer in garage. Less than 1 mile drive to IH-35 and close to Grocery Stores, Outlet Malls.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
118 Trestle Tree
118 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Nice stand alone 2-2.5 condo with a relatively large fenced yard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Kyle, TX

Kyle apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

