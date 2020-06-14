Apartment List
TX
/
kyle
/
apartments with gym
93 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kyle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of your ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
4925 CROMWELL DR
4925 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Escape from the city life and reward yourself with the carefree apartment home living you deserve, today! The wide range of amenities will allow you to relax and enjoy your home amp; surroundings.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
232 Pecanwood S
232 Pecanwood South, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2755 sqft
Beautiful large home for lease in the Amberwood subdivision in Kyle TX. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2755 sq. ft. 2 living areas and a HUGE family room upstairs. Master bedroom is on main floor. 2 story home with large front and back yards.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22231 Interstate 35
22231 Interstate Highway 35, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse. (RLNE5817588)

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1275 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
8 Units Available
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$952
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1606 IH 35 Frontage Rd
1606 I 35, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
Welcome to upscale living at this inviting community! You'll be treated to comfort and practicality in an unbeatable residential atmosphere full of exciting amenities! Play a game of basketball or volleyball, work out in the fitness center or relax

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
1 Unit Available
1348 Thorpe Ln.
1348 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$810
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This small, cozy community is a wonderful place to call home. Your pets will love it too with all the green spaces and places to play.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1503 Heep Run
1503 Heep Run, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
250 sqft
Newer Home/ Community Neighborhood-Gym Facility, Pool, and Walking Trail Quiet Neighborhood tucked away on West side of Buda-10 mins from Shopping & Restaurants Easy access to 45 Tollway/130 Tollway Pet free/Non Smoking Interior & Exterior 20
Results within 10 miles of Kyle
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Kyle, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Kyle renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

