79 Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
23 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1515 sqft
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5022 Cromwell Dr 170890
5022 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1273 sqft
New | Luxury 3Bdrm | $1694 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101355 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4921 Cromwell Dr. 77863
4921 Cromwell Drive, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
597 sqft
1Bd / 1Ba | W/D Incd | Gated Access | 1 MONTH FREE - Property Id: 149836 That's right! 2nd Chance Rental Opportunity in this Gorgeous Apartment Community in Kyle.
Results within 5 miles of Kyle
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1223 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
21 Units Available
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
34 Units Available
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
Studio
$1,072
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,047
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1150 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
1900 Aquarena Springs Dr.
1900 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for quality living at an affordable price? Look no further! Live near Texas State University and enjoy a plethora of amenities.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
110 Trestle Tree - C
110 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
550 sqft
**Available for a May Move In** This Beautiful 1/1 home for rent in San Marcos TX with Neighborhood Access to the Blanco River.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
188 Rosling DR
188 Rosling Dr, Travis County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1885 sqft
Light, bright, spacious 1-story home with 4 BR & 2 BA in the White Oak Preserve subdivision in Buda, TX (Hays County). The home has wood floors in common areas, hard tile in utility & baths, & carpet in all bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Kyle
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Asher
10505 S Interstate 35, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1380 sqft
Resort-style living on 50+ acres of beautiful landscaping with easy access to major freeways. Huge, stunning pool with space to barbecue. Coffee bar, internet cafe, and shuffleboard. Interiors include luxury appliances and finishes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Springmarc Apartments
1350 Sadler Dr, San Marcos, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,323
1150 sqft
Hardwood floors and granite counters in air-conditioned apartments. Internet cafe, media room and 24-hour gym on-site. Within walking distance of the Red Oak Village Shopping Center and movie theater. Next to I-35.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Onion Creek
1901 Onion Creek Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1338 sqft
Located near 32 acres of hill country for beautiful views. On-site amenities include a cyber cafe, fitness center, and pools. Apartments offer built-in desks and bookshelves, WiFi access throughout, and full-size appliances.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1248 sqft
Steps away from Walmart Supercenter, Sam's Club and JCPenney. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and parking. Units feature energy-efficient wood blinds, 9-foot ceilings, garden tubs and washer-dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
46 Units Available
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,325
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
74 Units Available
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1348 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kyle, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kyle renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

