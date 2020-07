Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool media room package receiving cats allowed accessible elevator parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments game room green community internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal trash valet valet service

Experience a new life of luxury at Oaks on Marketplace apartments in Kyle, Texas offering one, two, and three bedroom homes. Located on Marketplace Avenue with easy access to popular entertainment, shopping and dining hot spots in Kyle, our community offers something for everyone. Contact us today for more information and to reserve your new home!