2 bed 2 bath apartments
78 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
993 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1176 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1052 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.
175 Grace
175 Grace, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
Gorgeous Plum Creek Garden Home! This home is in pristine condition and has extensive upgrades throughout. There's no carpet but beautiful porcelain, wood look, tile floors you'll love the look of.
5024 Cromwell Dr 170890
5024 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1033 sqft
NEW | Luxury 2BD | $1,360 | Kyle/Buda | W/D Incld - Property Id: 101342 Community Amenities: Resort-Style Swimming Pool, Club House, State of the Art Fitness Center, Controlled Access, Business Center, On-Site Maintenance, Property Manager on
Silverado Crossing
1480 Cabela's Dr, Buda, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1018 sqft
Located in Texas, this complex offers lavish living in newly built units. One- to three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include nine-foot ceilings, island kitchens with pantries, granite countertops in kitchen/bathroom and more.
Carrington Oaks
1278 Cabelas Dr, Buda, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1028 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments near I-35 and Cabela's. In-unit laundry hookups, hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar volleyball court and pool. Pets allowed.
Springs at Sunfield
1165 Fire Cracker Dr, Buda, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1118 sqft
Sun-drizzled residential complex with impressive townhouse-style apartments, close to I-35. Rooms come with granite countertops and hardwood-style floors. Pet spa, pet park and community clubhouse all available on-site.
Trails at Buda Ranch
1250 Robert S Light Dr, Buda, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
960 sqft
Perfectly positioned just off of I-35. Spacious apartment homes equipped with amenities such as designer appliances, hardwood-style floors and walk-in closets. Community offers a clubhouse with lounge area, resort-style swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Encino Pointe Apartment Homes
1800 Post Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$939
892 sqft
Encino Pointe offers our residents a beautiful retreat located on 26 lush acres in the Texas Hill Country. Offering comfortably priced 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes less than 5 minutes from the San Marcos Historic Downtown Square.
Blanco River Lodge
1650 River Rd, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
863 sqft
Backs onto Blanco River with downtown a short drive away along Hopkins Street. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with hardwood cabinets, black appliances, private balcony/patio and in-unit W/D. Clubhouse, gated community. Pets welcome.
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive - 1, A 106
1624 Aquarena Springs Drive, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
720 sqft
Beautifully updated Condo Upstairs 2 beds 2 baths washer dryer included Granite in kitchen all hard surface floors
256 Trestle Tree
256 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
This modern two-story 2 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home is zoned as a condo with low-maintenance exterior since landscaping is taken care of by the homeowners association.
118 Trestle Tree
118 Trestle Tree, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Nice stand alone 2-2.5 condo with a relatively large fenced yard and two car garage. Washer and Dryer included.
1202 Thorpe Lane
1202 Thorpe Lane, San Marcos, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1036 sqft
Available for Immediate move in! Beautiful and spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo with an open floor plan. Downstairs unit with a private patio with access from each bedroom. 2 Reserved parking spaces covered and uncovered.
Knoll
8103 South Congress Avenue, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1177 sqft
A perfect compliment to the vibrant local music and nightlife of South Congress, this modern understated residence is home for people who want to be near the heart of Austin.
Cortland Southpark Estates
10001 S 1st St, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1058 sqft
Premium apartments with garden-style tubs, designer cabinets and gourmet kitchens. Community features a resident activity center, swimming pool and spa, and recycling center. Near I-35. Close to Mary Moore Searight Metropolitan Park.
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1038 sqft
Located just blocks away from shopping centers, restaurants and even schools. The newly renovated homes have granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Interstate 35 is close by.
Urbana at Goodnight Ranch
9005 Alderman Drive, Austin, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1097 sqft
A Thoughtfully Executed Revitalization Of How Austin, TX Apartments Should Be Urbana at Goodnight Ranch understands the desire to want something more eclectic than “standard”, which is why we created the YardHome(R).
