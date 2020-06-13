Apartment List
151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX

Finding an apartment in Kyle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ...
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
The Settlement
210 South Amberwood, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1050 sqft
Resort-style community with one- and two-bedroom units featuring central A/C, oval soaking tubs, 9-foot ceilings and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Community pool, fitness center and clubhouse with fireplace. Close to I-35.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Oaks on Marketplace
20400 Marketplace Ave, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1430 sqft
Just off I-35 across from Target and Kohl's. Gated community with fitness center, swimming pool, and a business center. Air-conditioned units include fully equipped kitchens and private patios/balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Strand
150 Amberwood South, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1280 sqft
Natural Texas hill country setting with convenient access to I-35. Comfortable apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Pet-friendly community with a refreshing pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Provenza at Plum Creek
5020 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1273 sqft
Close to Plum Creek Golf Course and Farm-to-Market Road. Modern apartments include granite counters, a patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Community has a pool, a gym and free parking for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
53 Units Available
The Green at Plum Creek
4300 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
Studio
$1,015
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1056 sqft
Lovely apartments surrounded by sprawling green landscaping. Community boasts a private yoga studio and electric vehicle charging. Apartment amenities include designer cabinets, nine-foot ceilings and French patio doors. Garden tubs in select units.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Oaks Of Kyle
200 Philomena Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1360 sqft
This beautiful, upscale community offers easy access to Texas State University and the area's best schools and parks. This gated community offers a resort-style pool, manicured courtyard and a fenced-in dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Hays Junction
828 Bebee Rd, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$963
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
966 sqft
Twenty minutes from Austin, this apartment community is designed to be inviting and relaxed. Amenities include a resort-style pool and a gym. Interiors feature granite countertops, storage closets, and fenced yards.
Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
10 Units Available
Ariza Plum Creek
4700 Cromwell Dr, Kyle, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,194
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you cherish living in a sophisticated setting with unparalleled finishes, then come home to Ariza Plum Creek Apartments in Kyle, TX. Convenience and comfort blend together to create a living experience that exudes elegance and style.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
232 Pecanwood S
232 Pecanwood South, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2755 sqft
Beautiful large home for lease in the Amberwood subdivision in Kyle TX. This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2755 sq. ft. 2 living areas and a HUGE family room upstairs. Master bedroom is on main floor. 2 story home with large front and back yards.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1502 Star Meadow
1502 Star Mdw, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1822 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home! - Gorgeous 4/2/2.5 home, Spacious open floorplan, gourmet kitchen, Granite counter tops, master suite with garden tub and sep. shower.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
268 Bloomsbury
268 Bloomsbury Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1901 sqft
Kyle: Kensington Trails - Make ready in Progress: 3 bedroom 2 bath home with approx 1900 sqft of living space. Great area close to schools, shopping, and entertainment. Fenced backyard. Fridge, washer and dryer included in rent as courtesy items.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1709 Arbor Knot Dr.
1709 Arbor Knot Drive, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1640 sqft
Available 07/15/20 The 2 generational home you've been looking for... - Property Id: 287935 The home you have been looking for... Newer refreshed home in Kyle, TX, minutes to Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle, and Hays High School.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
421 Purple Martin Avenue
421 Purple Martin Avenue, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1793 sqft
421 Purple Martin Avenue Available 07/18/20 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 home in Meadows at Kyle.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
293 Prairie Verbena
293 Prairie Verbena Drive, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2102 sqft
293 Prairie Verbena Available 07/18/20 Spacious 4/2.5/2 home w/loft! - Spacious 4/2.5/2 home w/loft. Country kitchen, Master w/double vanity, sep shower & tub, and walk in closet.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
124 Hunter Rex Way
124 Hunter Rex Way, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1378 sqft
124 Hunter Rex Way Available 07/14/20 Nice 3B/2B in Spring Branch with spacious floorplan! - Nice 3B/2B in Spring Branch with spacious floorplan! Must see! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
166 Caraway
166 Caraway, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1941 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in Plum Creek. 166 Caraway

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
145 Michaelis Unit A
145 Michaelis, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1236 sqft
145 A Michaelis, 3BR/2.5BR Townhome

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
1156 Twin Cove
1156 Twin Cove, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1804 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
161 Coneflower Drive
161 Coneflower Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1880 sqft
Bright, beautiful, open floor plan located in desirable Hometown Kyle. This beautiful 3/2 stone single story sits on large corner lot featuring nice landscaping and big front and backyards.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
281 Coleto Creek Loop
281 Coleto Creek Dr, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1406 sqft
AUGUST MOVE IN! Beautiful home in Kyle's Creekside Village. A fully equipped kitchen comes with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and gas cooktop/range. Additional features include a two car garage, balcony, deck, patio and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
128 Grant Way
128 Grant Way, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1396 sqft
One story, 3 bed 2 bath with 2 car garage and a fenced in yard located in the Spring Branch II Subdivision. Beautiful Community Pool and Playground. Pets Welcome but must be approved. Must have an income of at least $4350 to qualify.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
120 Myrtle St.
120 Myrtle Street, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Cute 1 story in the Waterleaf neighborhood in Kyle. 3 bed, 2 bath, large fenced in yard and 1 car garage. Wood laminate floors in living and hallway. New carpet being installed in the bedrooms. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Disposal, Refrigerator.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
627 Evening Star
627 Evening Star, Kyle, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1515 sqft
Beautiful one story home 4 bedroom 2 bath open floor plan concept. Built in 2018, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Tile throughout the walk ways & carpet in the living room and bedroom areas. Large backyard great for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
1606 Sanders
1606 Sanders, Kyle, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Charmer in Plum Creek - Single story home with small fenced in yard area and one car garage. Beautiful kitchen, hard tile through common areas, and a cozy front porch area. Pets okay with approval. Community pool amenities.
City Guide for Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Kyle, TX

Finding an apartment in Kyle that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

