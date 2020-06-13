151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Kyle, TX

Pie Festival! That's right, Kyle is in the process of creating its first ever Pie Festival.

Indeed, residents of Kyle have enjoyed a period of economic and population expansion over the past decade that leaves many of them to ask the question, "What recession?" The city of Kyle, Texas, is a moderately sized city that serves as a midway point between San Antonio and Austin. The city had a population of just under 31,000, according to the 2010 United States Census.