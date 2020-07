Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool online portal cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly business center clubhouse e-payments hot tub

Nestled in a lush setting with mature landscaping, Finley West is your home base for big Texas comfort. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Houston offer an abundance of in-home features and lavish amenities. Stay cool in your generously sized living space thanks to air conditioning and multi-speed fans, or warm up on a chilly night by curling up in front of your wood-burning fireplace. Complete with a beautiful home kitchen and a private balcony or patio, your new home is designed for your convenience and pleasure. In addition, residents enjoy exclusive access to the resort-inspired swimming pool as well as the impressive strength and cardio fitness center.