Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities fireplace air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe fire pit 24hr gym pool guest suite internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center dog park hot tub nest technology package receiving shuffle board

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Uptown Houston's finest location is now available to its most exclusive residents. WaterWall Place presents seven stories of elegance overlooking the Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park, adjacent to the Galleria. The park and its sculptural waterfalls captivate. The neighborhood boutiques beckon. The restaurants and nightlife tantalize. And you're in the perfect place to answer their call.