ost south union
199 Apartments for rent in OST - South Union, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Vermillion Apartments
3360 Alice St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$943
1134 sqft
Discover your new home at Vermillion! Conveniently located the heart of Houston, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$770
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
926 sqft
Alice Street Apartments is a fantastic place to live! We offer spacious one, two bedroom, three bedroom Duplex homes and two bedroom apartment homes. Say yes to modern convenience and enjoy everything you need right at your fingertips.
Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Garden Oaks
5610 Royal Palms St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This low-rise community is near I-610 and I-45. It is close to area museums, parks and schools. On-site washer and dryer provided. Off-street parking available. Next to the light rail stop.
Results within 1 mile of OST - South Union
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,135
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1162 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
25 Units Available
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1412 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
The Villas at Hermann Park
6301 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,315
1628 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with hardwood flooring, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit fireplaces. Handsome community offers outdoor recreation areas, pool, grill area, and a fully equipped gym. Just minutes from Hermann Park Golf Course.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1463 sqft
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
28 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$966
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,727
1442 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
19 Units Available
Elle at the Medical Center
8181 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1467 sqft
A sparkling pool surrounded by palm trees, beautiful courtyard and impressive clubhouse are available to residents. Shopping and dining are easily accessible thanks to nearby Interstate 610. Attached garages are available in this gated community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$881
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1030 sqft
Just northwest of the Highway 610/Freeway 288 intersection, these partially furnished, one- and two-bedroom apartments are in the heart of Houston. Pet-friendly, the complex also has a pool, courtyard and a gym.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
5 Units Available
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$855
859 sqft
Located just north of Brays Bayou, these 1- to 3-bedroom apartments offer amenities like air conditioning, bathtubs, carpets, dishwashers, garbage disposals and refrigerators. The community features a clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
10 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
21 Units Available
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
19 Units Available
Verdir at Hermann Park
2380 S Macgregor Way, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,137
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to the Hermann Park Golf Course and Houston Zoo. Spacious apartments with varied floor plans and large, walk-in closets. Laid-back community with pool, clubhouse and cool coffee bar!
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Valencia Place
3131 West Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1175 sqft
Perfectly located with easy access to midtown/downtown Houston on the I-610. Less than a mile from Reliant Stadium (Texans). Minutes to many shopping options at Willow Water Hole Greenway and Meyerland Plaza. Residents enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, gaming center, and a beach-entry pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
District 28
2828 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer homes with 10' ceilings, tile backsplashes, wood-style flooring. Fitness center open 24/7 with cardio and strength training, spinning room, massage room available for reservation. Resident lounge with latte and tea bar. Located within the Inner Loop, less than a mile to 288/South Freeway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
54 Units Available
The Fountains at Almeda
9000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1118 sqft
An expansive clubhouse, virtual golf and a poolside fireplace delight. Interiors feature full-size, in-unit laundry, detached garages and built-in computer niches. Near NRG Stadium and I-610.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
10 Units Available
Lincoln Medical Center
7200 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,231
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1048 sqft
Courtyards with park-like landscaping, waterfalls, ponds. Resort-style pool with brick tanning deck surrounded by towering palms. Spacious kitchens with breakfast bars, ample cabinet and counter space. Five minutes to Texas Medical Center, within two miles of Museum District.
Last updated March 20 at 03:37pm
5 Units Available
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Houston, our apartments provide residents with newly renovated housing with resort-style amenities and controlled access security. Apartments feature a full kitchen, walk-in closets, and in-unit washer and dryers.
Last updated May 11 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This modern community is within walking distance to area schools. Near the park and I-90A. Close to Downtown and the light rail station. Apartments have spacious interiors with updated appliances.
Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
These homes offer private entrances and yards. Close to I-610 and other public transportation. On-site management, and washer and dryer facilities. Close to the med center. Private parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
2 Units Available
Plaza at the Medical Center
2700 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes away from Medical Center, Reliant Stadium, shopping, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment. Gated community. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances, fireplace, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Gym, pool, pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of OST - South Union
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Block 334
1515 Main St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1162 sqft
Located right in the downtown area of Houston, with numerous attractions, restaurants, and entertainment right at your front door. Deluxe units feature air conditioning, appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Grounds are full service.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
