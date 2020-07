Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly conference room dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access trash valet yoga cats allowed elevator bike storage business center car charging clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog grooming area hot tub media room package receiving pool table

Our office is OPEN (by appointment only) and we are here for you! Contact us today to schedule a tour or take advantage of our online leasing options including virtual tours and live video chat. *** Welcome to Greenhouse Apartments in Houston, Texas! Greenhouse Apartments boasts an impressive selection of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. With high-quality amenities, like USB charging ports and walk-in closets with built-in shelving, our community combines luxury living with modern convenience. Not only do our residents enjoy unbeatable in-home comfort, but we also provide unique community amenities, such as a resort-inspired pool with cabanas, outdoor fitness station and yoga deck.