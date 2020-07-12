/
briarforest
221 Apartments for rent in Briarforest, Houston, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
34 Units Available
Camden Holly Springs
680 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1356 sqft
Granite countertops and wood-style flooring. Washer and dryer in every home. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Resort-style pool with water features and sun shelf set amongst tropical gardens. Less than a mile to Buffalo Bayou Trail and Beltway 8.
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
31 Units Available
The Waverly
2301 Hayes Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,581
1150 sqft
Rent one of these 1-2 bedroom units off Westheimer and near shopping and dining, and you'll have access to W/D hookups, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, included garbage disposals and pet-friendly amenities on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1806 sqft
Provides easy access to the Sam Houston Tollway. Apartments feature kitchens with European-style cabinetry, living spaces with wood-style floors and bedrooms with plush carpets. Swimming pool, gym and many other amenities on the premises.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
15 Units Available
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1225 sqft
A modern community with two resort-style pools, a large picnic area and two laundry facilities. Extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site pool, playground and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
278 Units Available
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1308 sqft
Charming apartments near Sam Houston Tollway. Walk-in closets, air conditioning and updated appliances. Community has gated access. Racquetball court and three pools on site. Private maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
52 Units Available
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1596 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and lights, plus water-conserving faucets. Grassy dog park with agility equipment. Just a half mile to Buffalo Bayou Bike Trail.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
83 Units Available
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1144 sqft
Newly renovated, this is modern living as it should be. Three pools, cardio fitness center, and a cyber cafe. Spectacular one to three bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, located near Terry Hershey Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
63 Units Available
Apex at Royal Oaks
11212 Westpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1496 sqft
Located in prestigious Westchase, you can create a comfortable lifestyle & escape from the fast-paced city! Convenient & accessible to a broad of opportunities including fine dining, retail shopping near CITY CENTRE Houston & Galleria with easy
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City Chase is just minutes from Bear Creek Pioneers Park and George Bush/Eldridge. Large closets, well-equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony. Two saltwater swimming pools, barbecue area, water volleyball, laundry facilities.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
19 Units Available
The Crest Apartments
2300 Wilcrest Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$694
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
913 sqft
Community includes two pools, landscaping, and gated entry. Convenient location close to major highways, restaurants, and nightlife. Apartments feature tiled entries, custom mini-blinds, and ceiling fans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Abbey at Briargrove Park, The
1202 Seagler Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair-priced complex north of Briar Forest Drive and east of the SHT. Includes in-unit laundry, patio/balcony, walk-in closets and kitchen with bar overlooking living rooms. Covered parking, pool and ice machine for convenience.
Last updated July 10 at 03:46pm
9 Units Available
Briar Court
11250 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Briar Court Apartments, a beautiful place to call home! Our property features lush manicured landscaping in a quiet, peaceful environment. You will enjoy spacious living in a calm, tranquil environment.
Last updated May 29 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Creekstone
10440 Deerwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1123 sqft
Upgraded kitchens with breakfast bars. Resort-style pool with water features surrounded by mature trees. Fitness center with free weights and kickboxing heavy bag. Within walking distance of the Buffalo Bayou Trail.
Last updated November 15 at 08:27pm
Contact for Availability
Hunter's Point Apartment Homes
12580 Piping Rock Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$815
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
892 sqft
Welcome home to Hunters Point Apartments! Conveniently located in Houston, Texas, we are a pet-friendly, gated community located in the established neighborhood of Briarforest.
Results within 1 mile of Briarforest
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1216 sqft
Located conveniently off West Sam Houston Parkway in Houston. Community has a clubhouse with flat screen TV, pool, free Wi-Fi and more. Tenants can find in-unit laundry, dishwasher, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
45 Units Available
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1448 sqft
Elegant features like crown molding and garden tubs. Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Resident lounge with billiards table and high-top seating. Just half a mile to Market Square at Eldridge Parkway.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1082 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Silverado Apartments
1335 Silverado Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$713
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
965 sqft
The lush greenery of Silverado Apartments makes for a relaxing home that's fully equipped for outdoor grilling on the patio or taking a dip in the secluded outdoor pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Haven at Eldridge
13115 Whittington Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1398 sqft
Brand new community with designer apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile backsplash. On-site pool, BBQ area, fitness center, clubhouse and conference center. On-site maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
51 Units Available
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
20 Units Available
Woodchase
2900 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1076 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom homes with newly renovated interiors, built-in bookshelves and walk-in closets. Located in Westchase district, close to restaurants and shopping centers. Gated, pet-friendly community with a swimming pool and reserved covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
40 Units Available
Ventura Lofts
2401 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1043 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
1635 sqft
Luxury units featuring garden tubs, separate showers, wood-style floors, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Many dining choices nearby including Rudi Lechner's and El Tiempo Cantina.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
Camden Whispering Oaks
12655 W Houston Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,019
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1362 sqft
Open floorplans with windows that stretch nearly from floor to ceiling. Resort-style pool and sundeck surrounded by palm trees and lush landscaping. Fitness room bathed in natural light and equipped with a dozen cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Delray
1715 Enclave Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1067 sqft
Conveniently located near dining, schools, West Oaks Mall, and Lakeside Country Club. Beautiful apartments with W/D, patio/balcony, and hardwood floors. Easy access to Westpark Tollway, Katy Freeway, and Highway 6.
