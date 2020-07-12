/
gulfton
289 Apartments for rent in Gulfton, Houston, TX
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
66 Units Available
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1201 sqft
Fairly priced apartments located in a community that offers an indoor basketball court and monthly resident/staff events. Energetic, involved staff. Just a 5 minute drive to The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
66 Units Available
5401 Chimney Rock
5401 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1040 sqft
Every home equipped with a washer and dryer. Four swimming pools for plenty of space to splash. Conveniences like on-site store and controlled-access entry. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
7 Units Available
Palms at Chimney Rock
6700 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$689
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Features granite counters, walk-in closets and laundry in each unit. Enjoy pet-friendly living with an array of amenities, including a pool, barbecue grill and on-site gym. Conveniently located near I-69 and Burnett Bayland Park.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
50 Units Available
Fountains at Chimney Rock
5601 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1040 sqft
A fantastic community close to the area's schools, park, and some shopping. Each home features a patio or balcony and modern appliances. Community amenities include a pool, playground, and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
54 Units Available
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1277 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Mature property full of large shade trees, with five pools and a private park. Units offer built-in bookshelves, open concept bars and expansive balconies. Close to I-69 and I-610; four minutes to Bellaire Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Mapletree Garden Apartments
6050 Glenmont Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mapletree Gardens is a garden style apartment community located in southwest Houston only 3 miles from the renowned Galleria Area.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
37 Units Available
La Estancia
6200 Gulfton St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1050 sqft
Charming, fully-carpeted 1-2 bedroom units with diverse floor plans. All units come with air conditioner, spacious walk-in closets, and patio or balcony view. Swimming pool and laundry on-site. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Bellaire Wood Apartments
5414 Elm St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful units feature en suite laundry, patio/balcony, air conditioning and appliances. Lush, landscaped ground offer 24-hour emergency concierge services and a dog park. Close to the Galleria, Medical Center and downtown Houston.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
10 Units Available
Pelican Pointe
6009 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Houston apartment community located minutes away from local shopping and entertainment. Spacious floor plans with fully equipped kitchens, garbage disposals and solar-tinted window screens. Covered parking and pin--coded access gates.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
8 Units Available
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$739
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
951 sqft
Comfortable apartment living in the heart of Houston. Close to all amenities. Near schools, parks, shopping, Hwy 59 and Loop 610. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
4 Units Available
Monticello Square
5312 Clarewood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1029 sqft
Gulfton neighborhood with ready access to I-610 and I-69. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments. Concierge, on-site laundry and package receiving. Near Burnett Bayland Park. Walkable, close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated September 20 at 08:08pm
Contact for Availability
6711 Mullins Drive
6711 Mullins Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6711 Mullins Drive in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Gulfton
Verified
1 of 65
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
2626 Fountain View
2626 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1255 sqft
Comfortable homes with stainless steel appliances and full-sized washer and dryer. Fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and spinning room. Resident lounge with shuffleboard, billiards, and media center. Minutes to the Galleria.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
The Augusta
2660 Augusta Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1260 sqft
Galleria area location offers easy access to dining, entertainment, shopping and even sports venues. Convenient amenities include in-unit ice maker, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community offers beautiful pool, coffee bar and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
48 Units Available
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1244 sqft
High ceilings with huge windows. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Movie room with theater-style seating for twenty. Fitness room with exercise machines, free weights and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
14 Units Available
Century Galleria Lofts
3363 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,198
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from downtown Houston and close to I-610 and I-69. One-, two- and three-bedroom units include walk-in closets, laundry hookup and beautiful hardwood floors. Property includes a pool, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1321 sqft
Energy-efficient lighting, water-conserving faucets and irrigation system with rain sensor. Jogging trail, fitness center and rooftop tennis court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
27 Units Available
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,272
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,346
1396 sqft
Complex offers amenities and perks such as a driver service, concierge, Sky lounge, and a 24-hour lobby. Residents have easy and close access to The Galleria.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
46 Units Available
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1019 sqft
Multiple floor plans to match your needs. Fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Outdoor pool in a resort-like setting. Executive business center. Coffee bar. Located near I-69 and I-610.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Crossings at St. Charles
5505 Pine St, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$890
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at St. Charles in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,130
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1204 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
7 Units Available
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**************Interior****************** Designer Two Tone Paint Washer/Dryer Connections * Air Conditioning Balcony & Patio Modern Ceiling Fans Dishwasher Disposal Brick Fireplace* Microwave Laminate Flooring* Brushed Nickel Fixtures New
