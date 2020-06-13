60 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX📍
When you read about the history of Rosenberg, Texas, you'll find plenty of reasons to believe that there's always been something a bit eccentric about the place. For instance, it wasn't until 1930 that Main Street was finally paved, and in 1942, the town became modernized when 15 miles of concrete sidewalks were installed. During the 1940s, Rosenberg was also home to Leonard's Drive-In, where the waitresses rode on horseback when taking people's orders. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was during this time that business burgeoned in this charming, idiosyncratic town, and soon, Rosenberg was being called the "hub of the Gulf Coast." Today, Rosenberg is considered to be a prime distribution location, thanks to its proximity to the Ports of Freeport (40 miles) and Houston (57 miles). It's home to large-scale manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Engelbrecht Manufacturing, Bass Construction, AT&T and Allied Concrete, in addition to scores of other major companies. On the residential side, thousands of acres are currently being developed into residential property, which bodes well for future renters and home buyers. With its current intimate population, Rosenberg continues to brace itself for a continuing stream of new residents in the coming years.
If you're planning to move to Rosenberg, congratulations; you've chosen a winner -- an authentic, unspoiled city that boasts a small-town atmosphere, rural friendliness and easy access to big-city amenities just up the road. This should motivate you through the headache of packing and moving. Fortunately, there's no real buyer's or renter's season in Rosenberg, and with its temperate Gulf climate, any time of year is the right time to move.
After all the logistics of moving, looking for an apartment should be a breeze. There's a lot of rental property in Rosenberg, thanks to a recent population increase that has perked up businesses as well. Whether you're looking for one bedroom apartments for rent or a house to buy, you can take advantage of the fact that, unlike some cities, this is a town that really welcomes new residents. In a town as people-friendly as Rosenberg, it may even be possible to find apartments with paid utilities; however, while you're looking, it's best to hold onto your big-city cynicism and plan to budget for that monthly utility bill.
If you're looking for a house for sale, you'll find everything from Victorian and mid-century ranch styles to contemporary houses in brand new subdivisions. While it's always wise to check the local newspaper and online real estate listings, it's also a good idea to just get in the car and drive up and down a few neighborhoods, where you're sure to see some "For Sale" signs dotting the landscape.
What type of housing you live in is just as important as where it's located. Take a look at the different neighborhoods in Rosenberg to find one that fits the bill for you.
Historic Downtown: Downtown Rosenberg is a delightful hodgepodge of historic late-19th/early-20th century flat-roofed buildings, Victorian street lamps and Art Deco facades. If you take a picture with the camera set to a sepia setting, the resulting shot will look nearly identical to one taken 50 or 75 years ago -- except for the modern cars, of course. You won't find graffiti on the buildings, but you may find an old, faded soft drink sign from half a century ago. If you're lucky, you may also find a few available city apartments or even a house to rent nearby, which will put you within walking distance of all those downtown conveniences.
Brazos Town Center: A recent development, Brazos Town Center straddles the halfway point between Rosenberg and Richmond. In addition to 100 acres of retail, Brazos Town Center features several major residential developments that offer apartments and condominiums. The entire area is also beautifully landscaped with lakes, fountains, trails and bridges.
Subdivisions: Rosenberg has a large number of recent subdivisions in areas such as Cottonwood, Bayou Crossing and Kingdom Heights, built up with lovely contemporary homes at just about every price point.
Summer Lakes: This beautiful 364-acre community located just south of Highway 59 boasts a beautiful park and a number of newly built homes and townhouses.
Farming Areas: As you'll notice when you hit Highway 59, there's plenty of farm and ranch land in Rosenberg, so if you're hankering to change the course of your career and become a farmer or a rancher, this is a great place to reinvent yourself and learn how to live off the land.
One of the best things about Rosenberg is that it's close to so many larger cities. You can have access to big-city amenities without having to live in an urban jungle. Rosenberg is just a bit more than five minutes from its neighbor, Richmond, and only 30 minutes away from big-city Houston, so if you can't find what you're looking for in Rosenberg, you won't have far to drive. In addition, Rosenberg is just an hour away from two airports: Houston's Hobby Airport and the Bush Intercontinental Airport. It's also centrally located near U.S. Highway 59 and State Highway 36, so the city is easily accessible whether you choose to fly or drive. As for inner-city transportation, Rosenberg has a public transportation system consisting of in-town buses and park-and-ride services into Houston.
For a small Texas town, Rosenberg has a pretty funky history, and it's easy to strike up a conversation with someone who can recall some of the more remarkable high points in the town's past. For example, in 1951, John Wayne appeared at Cole Theater to promote his latest film, "Movie Time in Texas." In 1959, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro visited the town (via motorcade) and took home a horse from a nearby ranch. This sense of the unexpected somehow lingers; there's an atmosphere of avid enjoyment in everything, and you'll find it rubbing off on you the longer you live there.
If you want to eat like the locals do, pay a visit to the Old Railroad Cafe, where you'll enjoy tasty treats such as fried green beans, Cajun shrimp po' boys and citrus seared salmon. Another great locals' hangout is Another Time Soda Fountain and Cafe, where you'll find dreamsicle milkshakes, crisp onion rings, seasoned fries, fantastic burgers and one-pound banana splits.
Just because you're in a small town, don't be fooled into thinking that everyone goes straight to bed after the evening news. Rosenberg has a thriving nightlife, as instanced by the fact that there's a bar called the El Flamingo Lounge; it's actually pretty popular. Just about five minutes away in Richmond, you'll also find another popular gathering place, the Lone Star Saloon, which features a regular lineup of live music from regional artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
As for retailers, service providers and all those urban amenities that you've come to expect even in small-town America, the good news is that a large number of savvy merchants and corporations have positioned themselves smack dab between Rosenberg and Richmond. Brazos Town Center is placed strategically between both cities and features a large number of nationally known retailers and restaurants.
If you're interested in supporting the local entrepreneurs, check out the shopping in historic Downtown Rosenberg, where you'll find a wealth of clothing boutiques, gift and home decorating emporiums, bookshops and antique stores, all housed in period buildings that are a delight to the eye of any history buff. You'll also find that Rosenberg has an eye for the arts, with galleries along 3rd and 4th Streets that are jam-packed with works by local artists.
Golfing is a particularly popular sport in Rosenberg, thanks to the presence of several first-rate courses just minutes away in Richmond. One of the best-known is the Fort Bend Country Club, which features a par-71 course that's beautifully landscaped with tall pines and stately oaks. Another popular course is at the River Pointe Golf Club, which offers a challenging course set along the peaceful Brazos River. "Caddyshack" it isn't. River Pointe is especially popular for its serene, presumably gopher-free atmosphere.
With its civic pride and commitment to a certain quality of life, coupled with the convenience of being just half an hour from the big city, Rosenberg is the ideal location for those who want to live in a place that they can truly love. Its dynamic vibe keeps it from getting stale or boring, and Rosenbergers seem to have the gift of staying interested in all those important things in life, whether it's a new gallery opening on Main Street or a new milkshake flavor at the diner. Even the most urban areas are shaded with oak trees and landscaped with lakes and bridges, so you never feel like you're too far away from that small town all of us dream about living in someday.
June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report. Rosenberg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rosenberg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Rosenberg rents declined over the past month
Rosenberg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 3.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Rosenberg stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Rosenberg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Houston Metro
While rent prices have decreased in Rosenberg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
- Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.
Rosenberg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen significantly in Rosenberg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Rosenberg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
- Rosenberg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% decline in Rosenberg.
- While rents in Rosenberg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rosenberg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rosenberg.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.