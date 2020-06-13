60 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX

Apartment List
1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:38pm
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
27 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,027
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Results within 1 mile of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Richmond House
402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
Great central location in Richmond close to shops, schools and restaurants. Spacious floor plans with washer/dryer in unit, fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets. Manicured grounds. Twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance available.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
34 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
24 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6915 Myrtle Flower Court
6915 Myrtle Flower Court, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
1702 Ryon Falls Drive
1702 Ryon Falls Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1553 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath down stairs.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
12 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
21 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
32 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.

Median Rent in Rosenberg

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rosenberg is $835, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,021.
Studio
$736
1 Bed
$835
2 Beds
$1,021
3+ Beds
$1,393
City GuideRosenberg
Originally an unnamed shipping port during the 1830s, Rosenberg, Texas was recreated as a railroad junction by Swiss railway magnate Henry von Rosenberg in 1880.

When you read about the history of Rosenberg, Texas, you'll find plenty of reasons to believe that there's always been something a bit eccentric about the place. For instance, it wasn't until 1930 that Main Street was finally paved, and in 1942, the town became modernized when 15 miles of concrete sidewalks were installed. During the 1940s, Rosenberg was also home to Leonard's Drive-In, where the waitresses rode on horseback when taking people's orders. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was during this time that business burgeoned in this charming, idiosyncratic town, and soon, Rosenberg was being called the "hub of the Gulf Coast." Today, Rosenberg is considered to be a prime distribution location, thanks to its proximity to the Ports of Freeport (40 miles) and Houston (57 miles). It's home to large-scale manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Engelbrecht Manufacturing, Bass Construction, AT&T and Allied Concrete, in addition to scores of other major companies. On the residential side, thousands of acres are currently being developed into residential property, which bodes well for future renters and home buyers. With its current intimate population, Rosenberg continues to brace itself for a continuing stream of new residents in the coming years.

Moving to Rosenberg

If you're planning to move to Rosenberg, congratulations; you've chosen a winner -- an authentic, unspoiled city that boasts a small-town atmosphere, rural friendliness and easy access to big-city amenities just up the road. This should motivate you through the headache of packing and moving. Fortunately, there's no real buyer's or renter's season in Rosenberg, and with its temperate Gulf climate, any time of year is the right time to move.

After all the logistics of moving, looking for an apartment should be a breeze. There's a lot of rental property in Rosenberg, thanks to a recent population increase that has perked up businesses as well. Whether you're looking for one bedroom apartments for rent or a house to buy, you can take advantage of the fact that, unlike some cities, this is a town that really welcomes new residents. In a town as people-friendly as Rosenberg, it may even be possible to find apartments with paid utilities; however, while you're looking, it's best to hold onto your big-city cynicism and plan to budget for that monthly utility bill.

If you're looking for a house for sale, you'll find everything from Victorian and mid-century ranch styles to contemporary houses in brand new subdivisions. While it's always wise to check the local newspaper and online real estate listings, it's also a good idea to just get in the car and drive up and down a few neighborhoods, where you're sure to see some "For Sale" signs dotting the landscape.

Neighborhoods in Rosenberg

What type of housing you live in is just as important as where it's located. Take a look at the different neighborhoods in Rosenberg to find one that fits the bill for you.

Historic Downtown: Downtown Rosenberg is a delightful hodgepodge of historic late-19th/early-20th century flat-roofed buildings, Victorian street lamps and Art Deco facades. If you take a picture with the camera set to a sepia setting, the resulting shot will look nearly identical to one taken 50 or 75 years ago -- except for the modern cars, of course. You won't find graffiti on the buildings, but you may find an old, faded soft drink sign from half a century ago. If you're lucky, you may also find a few available city apartments or even a house to rent nearby, which will put you within walking distance of all those downtown conveniences.

Brazos Town Center: A recent development, Brazos Town Center straddles the halfway point between Rosenberg and Richmond. In addition to 100 acres of retail, Brazos Town Center features several major residential developments that offer apartments and condominiums. The entire area is also beautifully landscaped with lakes, fountains, trails and bridges.

Subdivisions: Rosenberg has a large number of recent subdivisions in areas such as Cottonwood, Bayou Crossing and Kingdom Heights, built up with lovely contemporary homes at just about every price point.

Summer Lakes: This beautiful 364-acre community located just south of Highway 59 boasts a beautiful park and a number of newly built homes and townhouses.

Farming Areas: As you'll notice when you hit Highway 59, there's plenty of farm and ranch land in Rosenberg, so if you're hankering to change the course of your career and become a farmer or a rancher, this is a great place to reinvent yourself and learn how to live off the land.

Living Like a Local in Rosenberg

One of the best things about Rosenberg is that it's close to so many larger cities. You can have access to big-city amenities without having to live in an urban jungle. Rosenberg is just a bit more than five minutes from its neighbor, Richmond, and only 30 minutes away from big-city Houston, so if you can't find what you're looking for in Rosenberg, you won't have far to drive. In addition, Rosenberg is just an hour away from two airports: Houston's Hobby Airport and the Bush Intercontinental Airport. It's also centrally located near U.S. Highway 59 and State Highway 36, so the city is easily accessible whether you choose to fly or drive. As for inner-city transportation, Rosenberg has a public transportation system consisting of in-town buses and park-and-ride services into Houston.

For a small Texas town, Rosenberg has a pretty funky history, and it's easy to strike up a conversation with someone who can recall some of the more remarkable high points in the town's past. For example, in 1951, John Wayne appeared at Cole Theater to promote his latest film, "Movie Time in Texas." In 1959, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro visited the town (via motorcade) and took home a horse from a nearby ranch. This sense of the unexpected somehow lingers; there's an atmosphere of avid enjoyment in everything, and you'll find it rubbing off on you the longer you live there.

If you want to eat like the locals do, pay a visit to the Old Railroad Cafe, where you'll enjoy tasty treats such as fried green beans, Cajun shrimp po' boys and citrus seared salmon. Another great locals' hangout is Another Time Soda Fountain and Cafe, where you'll find dreamsicle milkshakes, crisp onion rings, seasoned fries, fantastic burgers and one-pound banana splits.

Just because you're in a small town, don't be fooled into thinking that everyone goes straight to bed after the evening news. Rosenberg has a thriving nightlife, as instanced by the fact that there's a bar called the El Flamingo Lounge; it's actually pretty popular. Just about five minutes away in Richmond, you'll also find another popular gathering place, the Lone Star Saloon, which features a regular lineup of live music from regional artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

As for retailers, service providers and all those urban amenities that you've come to expect even in small-town America, the good news is that a large number of savvy merchants and corporations have positioned themselves smack dab between Rosenberg and Richmond. Brazos Town Center is placed strategically between both cities and features a large number of nationally known retailers and restaurants.

If you're interested in supporting the local entrepreneurs, check out the shopping in historic Downtown Rosenberg, where you'll find a wealth of clothing boutiques, gift and home decorating emporiums, bookshops and antique stores, all housed in period buildings that are a delight to the eye of any history buff. You'll also find that Rosenberg has an eye for the arts, with galleries along 3rd and 4th Streets that are jam-packed with works by local artists.

Golfing is a particularly popular sport in Rosenberg, thanks to the presence of several first-rate courses just minutes away in Richmond. One of the best-known is the Fort Bend Country Club, which features a par-71 course that's beautifully landscaped with tall pines and stately oaks. Another popular course is at the River Pointe Golf Club, which offers a challenging course set along the peaceful Brazos River. "Caddyshack" it isn't. River Pointe is especially popular for its serene, presumably gopher-free atmosphere.

With its civic pride and commitment to a certain quality of life, coupled with the convenience of being just half an hour from the big city, Rosenberg is the ideal location for those who want to live in a place that they can truly love. Its dynamic vibe keeps it from getting stale or boring, and Rosenbergers seem to have the gift of staying interested in all those important things in life, whether it's a new gallery opening on Main Street or a new milkshake flavor at the diner. Even the most urban areas are shaded with oak trees and landscaped with lakes and bridges, so you never feel like you're too far away from that small town all of us dream about living in someday.

June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report. Rosenberg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rosenberg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rosenberg rents declined over the past month

Rosenberg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 3.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Rosenberg stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Rosenberg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Rosenberg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Rosenberg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Rosenberg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Rosenberg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Rosenberg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% decline in Rosenberg.
    • While rents in Rosenberg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rosenberg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rosenberg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Rosenberg?
    In Rosenberg, the median rent is $736 for a studio, $835 for a 1-bedroom, $1,021 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,393 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rosenberg, check out our monthly Rosenberg Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Rosenberg?
    Some of the colleges located in the Rosenberg area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Rosenberg?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rosenberg from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.

