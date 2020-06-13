60 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX

Living Like a Local in Rosenberg

One of the best things about Rosenberg is that it's close to so many larger cities. You can have access to big-city amenities without having to live in an urban jungle. Rosenberg is just a bit more than five minutes from its neighbor, Richmond, and only 30 minutes away from big-city Houston, so if you can't find what you're looking for in Rosenberg, you won't have far to drive. In addition, Rosenberg is just an hour away from two airports: Houston's Hobby Airport and the Bush Intercontinental Airport. It's also centrally located near U.S. Highway 59 and State Highway 36, so the city is easily accessible whether you choose to fly or drive. As for inner-city transportation, Rosenberg has a public transportation system consisting of in-town buses and park-and-ride services into Houston.

For a small Texas town, Rosenberg has a pretty funky history, and it's easy to strike up a conversation with someone who can recall some of the more remarkable high points in the town's past. For example, in 1951, John Wayne appeared at Cole Theater to promote his latest film, "Movie Time in Texas." In 1959, Cuban dictator Fidel Castro visited the town (via motorcade) and took home a horse from a nearby ranch. This sense of the unexpected somehow lingers; there's an atmosphere of avid enjoyment in everything, and you'll find it rubbing off on you the longer you live there.

If you want to eat like the locals do, pay a visit to the Old Railroad Cafe, where you'll enjoy tasty treats such as fried green beans, Cajun shrimp po' boys and citrus seared salmon. Another great locals' hangout is Another Time Soda Fountain and Cafe, where you'll find dreamsicle milkshakes, crisp onion rings, seasoned fries, fantastic burgers and one-pound banana splits.

Just because you're in a small town, don't be fooled into thinking that everyone goes straight to bed after the evening news. Rosenberg has a thriving nightlife, as instanced by the fact that there's a bar called the El Flamingo Lounge; it's actually pretty popular. Just about five minutes away in Richmond, you'll also find another popular gathering place, the Lone Star Saloon, which features a regular lineup of live music from regional artists every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

As for retailers, service providers and all those urban amenities that you've come to expect even in small-town America, the good news is that a large number of savvy merchants and corporations have positioned themselves smack dab between Rosenberg and Richmond. Brazos Town Center is placed strategically between both cities and features a large number of nationally known retailers and restaurants.

If you're interested in supporting the local entrepreneurs, check out the shopping in historic Downtown Rosenberg, where you'll find a wealth of clothing boutiques, gift and home decorating emporiums, bookshops and antique stores, all housed in period buildings that are a delight to the eye of any history buff. You'll also find that Rosenberg has an eye for the arts, with galleries along 3rd and 4th Streets that are jam-packed with works by local artists.

Golfing is a particularly popular sport in Rosenberg, thanks to the presence of several first-rate courses just minutes away in Richmond. One of the best-known is the Fort Bend Country Club, which features a par-71 course that's beautifully landscaped with tall pines and stately oaks. Another popular course is at the River Pointe Golf Club, which offers a challenging course set along the peaceful Brazos River. "Caddyshack" it isn't. River Pointe is especially popular for its serene, presumably gopher-free atmosphere.

With its civic pride and commitment to a certain quality of life, coupled with the convenience of being just half an hour from the big city, Rosenberg is the ideal location for those who want to live in a place that they can truly love. Its dynamic vibe keeps it from getting stale or boring, and Rosenbergers seem to have the gift of staying interested in all those important things in life, whether it's a new gallery opening on Main Street or a new milkshake flavor at the diner. Even the most urban areas are shaded with oak trees and landscaped with lakes and bridges, so you never feel like you're too far away from that small town all of us dream about living in someday.